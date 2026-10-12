Guang'an Boosts Cultural Tourism With Diverse Experiences

MENAFN - GetNews)From savoring a bowl of authentic Ma Ge noodles and marveling at a dazzling molten-iron fireworks display to taking part in a mountain trail race, Guang'an City in Sichuan Province offered a packed lineup of attractions and activities during this year's National Day holiday. Under the theme "Explore Sichuan and Chongqing During the Double Festival Holiday-Guang'an Offers the Ultimate Relaxation," the city launched more than 40 cultural and tourism activities as part of its cultural tourism consumption month. During the holiday, its 27 A-level tourist attractions recorded a total of 1,497,143 tourist visits, up 19.39 percent year on year.

From Brief Visits to Longer Stays

During the holiday, county-level tourism continued to gain popularity. Rather than flocking to traditionally popular major attractions, many tourists headed to ancient towns and rural streets in smaller counties to immerse themselves in the charm of local life. Yankou Ancient Town in Wusheng County emerged as a particularly popular destination.

"Come Have a Bowl of Ma Ge Noodles" Mass Tasting Event

On the afternoon of Oct 1, the "Come Have a Bowl of Ma Ge Noodles" mass tasting event kicked off amid great excitement in Yankou Ancient Town. Smoke and steam rose from open-air stoves as chefs worked together to knead dough, cook noodles and stir-fry savory noodle toppings. Pots of chili-oil-infused broth bubbled away, while bowls of fragrant Ma Ge noodles were served one after another at long tables. Visitors from across Sichuan and Chongqing gathered around the tables, filling the air with the sounds of slurping noodles and clinking bowls and chopsticks. Many raised their phones to capture moments where delicious food and scenic river views came together.

Yankou Ancient Town

As dusk fell, Guang'an's night economy came alive. Lights illuminated ancient towns and urban streets one after another, creating a vibrant day-to-night tourism and consumption scene featuring sightseeing by day and lively local experiences after dark. At the riverside pier, an intangible cultural heritage fire performance captivated audiences as molten iron heated to around 1,000 degrees Celsius burst into dazzling sparks in midair, scattering like stars over the river. Traditional Chinese-style songs drifted from bamboo rafts on the water, carried by the river breeze into nearby streets and lanes. Visitors wandered along bluestone paths through bustling markets or boarded traditional sightseeing boats for a night cruise on the Jialing River. Interactive activities, including hide-and-seek in the ancient town and NPC challenge games, delighted visitors of all ages.

Meanwhile, "Hanfu Boat Rides and Poetry Reflections on the Water" at Congcheng Li and Song Dynasty-inspired live performances at Guang'an Sleepless City took turns entertaining visitors. Dazzling lights, engaging performances and lively night markets encouraged many tourists to stay overnight in the counties. Moving beyond rushed sightseeing and brief photo stops, immersive, leisurely travel has become a new trend in Guang'an's county-level tourism.

From Sightseeing to "Becoming Part of the Story"

Red is the defining color of Guang'an's cultural tourism. During the holiday, Guang'an used youth-oriented, scenario-based innovative expressions to shift red tourism from "passive viewing" to "active participation."

On the night of Oct 1, Guang'an Sleepless City was brightly lit as the "Qujiang River Mass Red Song Sing-Along" opened. The main stage glittered, and the shore plaza and riverboats formed one continuous scene. As familiar melodies such as "My Motherland and I" and "Ode to the Motherland" rang out, more than ten thousand visitors waved five-star red flags and sang in unison, their resounding voices echoing along both banks of the Qujiang River.

Guang'an Sleepless City

"I never imagined I'd have the chance to perform on such a big stage. This is exactly how National Day should be celebrated-with so much excitement and energy!" said visitor Ma Yu, who stepped onto the open talent stage and gave an impromptu Sichuan opera performance. He was still visibly excited after leaving the stage. Throughout the district, local specialties, including Long'an pomelo products, Guang'an salted preserved eggs and Gao's sugar paintings, were showcased and sold at bustling stalls. NPC performers dressed in Song Dynasty-style costumes paraded through the streets, while activities such as drawing lots for blessings, recreational mahjong games and woodworking experiences attracted large crowds. At the Fingertip Intangible Cultural Heritage Experience Hall, many families with children tried their hand at traditional crafts and discovered the charm of intangible cultural heritage.

From Individual Highlights to Citywide Collaboration

During the National Day holiday, Guang'an also tapped into its mountainous ecological resources, using sporting events as a catalyst to explore the integration of sports, culture and tourism while injecting fresh momentum into county-level consumption.

On Oct 3, a fine drizzle fell in Longxugou Village, Moujia Town, Linshui County, and thin mist shrouded the mountains. With the starting gun, the Linshui Trail Challenge and the "One City, One Mountain · Climb All of Sichuan" City Mountaineering League officially began. More than 700 participants headed into the mountains and set off along the course. Runners threaded through forests and valleys as the drizzle moistened the woods, taking in pristine mountain scenery.

Linshui Trail Challenge and "One City, One Mountain · Climb All of Sichuan" City Mountaineering League.

During the National Day holiday, major scenic areas across the city were bustling, with diverse settings meeting visitors' varied travel needs. At Shenlong Mountain Ba People's Stone City, visitors climbed high to overlook Guang'an; at the Guang'an Jianchuan Museum Cluster, they revisited memories of the past; at the Baiping–Feilong Rural Tourism Resort, they encountered the slow pleasures of autumn countryside; and at Tianyi Valley Scenic Area, they enjoyed a natural oxygen bar amid mountains and rivers...

Guang'an Jianchuan Museum Cluster

Behind the booming cultural tourism scene, a warm, people-benefiting citywide service and support system underpinned travel. A-level tourist attractions across the city offered Double Festival discounts and combined ticket packages; public cultural and museum venues opened free of charge, with complimentary guided tour services; the 2026 cohort of college freshmen at local universities could enjoy free first-gate admission to key scenic areas, while current students received 50 percent off tickets. Cultural tourism consumption vouchers, combined with merchant discounts, amplified the benefits to the public.

Travel services continued to improve. A cultural and museum bus route in the main urban area linked eight cultural tourism landmarks, with 40 departures per day on average. More than 11,000 parking spaces at government agencies, institutions and enterprises across the city were opened during off-peak hours, and temporary on-street parking was allowed as appropriate. More than 300 volunteer service points covered major scenic areas and districts, and more than 1,000 volunteer shifts by "Xiao Qingcong" volunteers provided visitors with information, guidance, emergency assistance and other services. Public security, transportation, market regulation and other departments maintained coordinated duty shifts and applied flexible enforcement for minor violations by out-of-town visitors. A 24-hour closed-loop complaint handling mechanism for tourism-related issues was built on the 12345 hotline, and safety and weather emergency plans for large events were refined to safeguard visitors' peace of mind.

During the holiday, Guang'an built on its local resource endowments, with food, red tourism, sports and nighttime businesses working in concert. Visitors were no longer satisfied with simple check-ins; they were willing to linger for small-town everyday life and cultural experiences. The shift from foot traffic to staying power is exactly the answer Guang'an has delivered in promoting deep integration of culture and tourism.

About Us

The Guang'an Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism is a government department at the division level under the Guang'an Municipal People's Government. It oversees and coordinates the development of culture, cultural heritage, broadcasting and television, and tourism throughout the city.