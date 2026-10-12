The Product Two Brothers With Type 1 Diabetes Wanted For Themselves Is Now Helping Others Stay Prepared

Florida, US - October 12, 2026 - Level Up, a USA-made glucose beverage created by brothers Asher Shashaty and Tiras Shashaty, is offering a new approach to carrying glucose wherever life takes you.

The idea behind Level Up started from personal experience. Both founders live with Type 1 Diabetes and understand the challenges of finding options that are practical, easy to carry, and designed around real everyday situations.

After years of managing their own routines, the brothers recognized an opportunity to create something different: a simple, portable product made with ingredients people can understand and a design built for everyday life.

Rather than creating another complicated beverage, Level Up focused on three things: simplicity, portability, and a product created by people who understand the community firsthand.

A Simple Formula With Ingredients People Recognize

Today, consumers are paying closer attention to what goes into the products they use. Many beverages include long ingredient lists that can be difficult to understand.

Level Up took a different approach by focusing on transparency.

Each bottle contains:



Purified water

Dextrose

Real cane sugar

Citric acid

Natural flavor Sodium benzoate

The formula contains no artificial colors, no artificial flavors, and no fillers.

With a compact bottle design, Level Up was created to fit naturally into everyday routines. Whether it is kept in a backpack, gym bag, car, desk drawer, or travel bag, the goal is simple: make it easier to have a convenient option available when needed.

For people researching sugar level in fasting or looking for information about glucose products, Level Up focuses on providing a simple, portable format designed around convenience.

As interest continues growing around convenient glucose options, many consumers are searching for a simple glucose drink that fits into their daily lifestyle.

Created By People Who Understand The Community

Behind Level Up are brothers Asher Shashaty and Tiras Shashaty, two founders who did not create the product from a distance. They created it from personal experience.

Both brothers live with Type 1 Diabetes, giving them firsthand insight into the importance of having something practical and easy to carry during everyday moments.

In a recent interview with the founders of Level Up, we wanted to learn more about what inspired the brand and why creating a simple, portable product became such an important mission.

What inspired you to create Level Up?

Asher and Tiras Shashaty: "The idea came from our own experiences living with Type 1 Diabetes. We understood the challenges of finding something convenient that could fit naturally into everyday life."

"We wanted to create something that we would personally carry ourselves: a simple, portable product made with ingredients people could recognize and understand."

What did you want Level Up to represent for the community?

Asher and Tiras explained that Level Up was created with simplicity and connection in mind.

"We wanted to build something that was not only easy to carry, but also reflected the needs and experiences of the people who use it. Listening to the community has always been an important part of our journey."

Through diabetes-focused events across the United States, Level Up continues connecting with people, gathering feedback, and sharing a product created by individuals who understand the experience firsthand.

Designed For Diabetes Communities And Active Lifestyles

While Level Up was created from the perspective of people living with Type 1 Diabetes, the product has also connected with athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and active individuals who value preparation and convenience.

People who exercise, travel, or maintain active lifestyles often look for products that are easy to bring along without adding unnecessary complexity.

Unlike larger beverages that can be difficult to transport, Level Up was designed as a compact, ready-to-carry option.

For those exploring fast acting glucose options or comparing different sports drinks with glucose, Level Up provides a portable alternative focused on simplicity and accessibility.

Understanding your personal glucose level and staying prepared are important parts of many people's daily routines, which is why Level Up focuses on creating a product that is easy to carry and accessible whenever needed.

Available In Four Flavor Options

Level Up is currently available in:



Galaxy Grape

Juicy Strawberry

Blazin' Blue Razz Variety Mix

Each flavor was created to offer variety while maintaining the same simple formula and portable design.

Proudly Made In The USA And Built Around Real Experiences

Level Up is proudly 100% made in the USA.

The company continues participating in diabetes-focused events across the country, meeting directly with members of the community, sharing the product experience, and learning from the people who inspire the brand.

Created by two brothers who understand the challenges firsthand, Level Up continues building a product centered around simplicity, transparency, and being prepared for everyday moments.

About Level Up

Level Up is a USA-made glucose beverage created by brothers Asher Shashaty and Tiras Shashaty. Built from personal experience with Type 1 Diabetes, Level Up combines a simple ingredient list with a portable design created for everyday life.

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