Local Glass Expert Tim's Glass And Mirror Supports Greater Chicago Home Improvement Projects

MENAFN - GetNews) Tim's Glass and Mirror Company, a residential and commercial glass fabricator and installer based in Arlington Heights, is supporting a wave of home improvement projects across the Greater Chicago area as homeowners schedule bathroom remodels, home gym builds and interior upgrades ahead of the holiday season.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - October 12, 2026 - Tim's Glass and Mirror Company, a residential and commercial glass fabricator and installer based in Arlington Heights, is supporting a wave of home improvement projects across the Greater Chicago area as homeowners schedule bathroom remodels, home gym builds and interior upgrades ahead of the holiday season.

The company delivers custom glass installations in Greater Chicago that cover frameless shower doors and enclosures, made-to-measure mirrors, glass wine cellars and replacement glass, with every piece cut to the exact dimensions of the room rather than pulled from stock sizes.

Shower work anchors the residential schedule. Crews fabricate and install frameless glass doors in Chicago in sliding, hinged and corner-entry configurations, using tempered glass fitted to openings in high-rises, condominiums and single-family homes. Technicians measure every enclosure on site before fabrication, a step that prevents the fit problems common with pre-cut retail units.

Beyond the bathroom, demand spans wall-to-wall gym mirrors for home fitness rooms, beveled and framed vanity mirrors, glass wine cellars for basements, dining rooms and under-stair spaces, and storefront glass for area businesses updating their street presence. Mirror options range from polished edges produced through multi-stage grinding to half-inch beveled edges and satin-etched frosted borders, while wine cellar enclosures pair crystal-clear tempered glass with secure framing for homes and restaurants. Commercial crews also handle storefront glass installation and repair for offices, retail spaces and hospitality venues.

“Most remodels stall at the glass because nobody stocks the size the room actually needs,” said Tim Spath of Tim's Glass and Mirror Company.“We measure the opening as it sits, cut the glass to fit it, and install it so the project keeps moving. Homeowners get a piece that belongs in the room, and contractors get a schedule they can count on. When the glass fits the room, the whole remodel looks intentional.”

Each project begins with a free, no-obligation consultation and an on-site measurement, and most orders are fabricated and installed within one to two weeks. The shop also handles mirror replacement for damaged or dated installations. The company is a COOP Verified member of Shower Door Professionals and serves communities throughout Chicagoland from its Arlington Heights facility. Tim's Glass & Mirror detailed its custom mirror work for Greater Chicago homeowners earlier this year.

Consultations can be scheduled at or by phone at (847) 558-7532.

About Tim's Glass and Mirror Company

Tim's Glass and Mirror Company provides residential and commercial glass solutions throughout the Greater Chicago area. The company specializes in frameless shower doors, custom mirrors, glass railings and architectural glass projects, offering design, fabrication and installation with a focus on precision and craftsmanship.