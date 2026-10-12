Vercmagnus Publishes The Art Of Creating And Announces New Leather Collage Series

MENAFN - GetNews)Vercmagnus Estuardo Chavez, Established American Artist American artist Vercmagnus Estuardo Chavez releases his book The Art of Creating and unveils a new series of leather collage works, with an exhibition planned for 2025.

Paris, France - October 12, 2026 - American artist Vercmagnus Estuardo Chavez, known professionally as Vercmagnus, has published a new book titled The Art of Creating and announced a new series of leather collage works. The book and series were released in November 2024. The announcement marks a significant milestone in the artist's more than two-decade career, offering both a written exploration of his creative process and a new body of mixed-media artworks.

The publication of The Art of Creating provides insight into the principles that inform Vercmagnus's artistic development, while the new series continues his exploration of unconventional materials, including leather and mixed media. Together, they represent a dual release that expands his practice beyond the studio and into published reflection.

Background and artistic practice

Vercmagnus began his professional artistic journey in the late 1990s. Since then, he has developed a distinctive approach that brings together material, form, texture, and contemporary visual expression. His work is characterized by leather collage, textured compositions, and mixed-media techniques, often reflecting an interest in abstraction, geometric structure, and contrast.

Drawing from a broad range of modern and contemporary influences, Vercmagnus explores the balance between structure and spontaneity while maintaining a recognizable visual identity. His creative process emphasizes experimentation, craftsmanship, and the individuality of each composition. Over the years, his artworks have been included in private collections and exhibitions, though specific details are available upon request.

Details of the book and new series

The Art of Creating is a written work that reflects Vercmagnus's interest in the creative process and the principles that inform artistic development. The book is available for purchase through major online retailers and select bookstores. The new series of leather collage works builds on his established techniques, featuring textured surfaces and geometric compositions that highlight the relationship between materials and artistic form.

The series comprises several new pieces, each emphasizing experimentation and craftsmanship. While exact pricing and availability vary, interested parties can inquire directly with the artist or his authorized representative for information on current works, exhibitions, and professional engagements.

Quote from the artist

"The publication of The Art of Creating and the new series represent a natural progression in my work," said Vercmagnus. "I have always been interested in how materials can convey meaning and how the creative process itself can be a subject of exploration. This book and these new pieces are an invitation to consider those ideas further."

About Vercmagnus

Vercmagnus Estuardo Chavez is an established American artist of Spanish and Latin American heritage. His multidisciplinary practice encompasses leather collage, abstract painting, and mixed-media art. Since beginning his professional artistic journey in the late 1990s, he has continued to explore texture, geometry, and material-driven composition across his work. Through his evolving practice, Vercmagnus remains dedicated to creating original artworks that express his artistic vision and engage audiences through the language of contemporary art.

Media and professional inquiries regarding The Art of Creating, the new series, or future exhibitions should be directed to Vercmagnus or his authorized representative.