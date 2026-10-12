GCS Glass & Mirror Debuts Custom Glass Staircase Railing Services In Phoenix, AZ

MENAFN - GetNews) GCS Glass & Mirror has debuted custom glass staircase railing services in Phoenix, opening the company's frameless railing design and installation work to homeowners, builders and businesses across the Valley.

PHOENIX, Ariz. - October 12, 2026 - GCS Glass & Mirror has debuted custom glass staircase railing services in Phoenix, opening the company's frameless railing design and installation work to homeowners, builders and businesses across the Valley. The company's own crews measure and install every project out of its north Phoenix shop at 20634 N 28th St., Suite 150, while trusted manufacturing partners cut and temper all glass to the crews' measurements.

Railing projects can run from a single staircase to a full property. Frameless glass panels sit in high-strength clamps or standoff hardware, so there is no bulky frame closing off the room. The same crews handle glass handrails for decks, porches and balconies, along with floating staircases that turn a dated stairwell into the centerpiece of the home. Glass type, hardware finish and layout are selected to fit the space.

"Staircases get overlooked in a remodel," said Brandon Nicastro, founder of GCS Glass & Mirror. "Most homes still have the wood railing that went in when the house was built. Swap that for a clean glass system and the whole room changes. Light moves through it, the space feels bigger, and the stairs become something people actually notice for the right reason."

Every glass stair railing installation in Phoenix project follows the same sequence the company uses on its shower and architectural glass work: consultation, on-site measurement, design approval, installation and follow-up. Installation is never subcontracted, and every project carries the company's lifetime craftsmanship guarantee.

The debut builds on the company's luxury glass staircase railings in the greater Phoenix area and follows a year of expanded architectural glass work by GCS Glass Phoenix, including glass balcony railing projects in Glendale. Phoenix property owners can request a quote through the company's five-minute online quote tool or by visiting the Phoenix showroom.

About GCS Glass & Mirror

GCS Glass & Mirror designs and installs frameless shower doors, glass railings, partition walls, custom mirrors and wine cellars for residential and commercial clients. Founded in 2013 by Brandon Nicastro in Phoenix, the company also operates locations in Denver and on Long Island, New York. GCS Glass & Mirror has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies three times, in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and backs its work with a lifetime craftsmanship guarantee.