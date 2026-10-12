Best-Selling Author Daniel J. Voelker Releases Dual-Timeline Paris Novel“The Woman Across The Courtyard” On October 17

MENAFN - GetNews)The Woman Across the Courtyard book cover Daniel J. Voelker is a best-selling author, trial attorney, and forensic historian based in Chicago. His previous novel, Return to Hawaii, became an Amazon bestseller. The Woman Across the Courtyard is his latest novel, a historical mystery set in Paris.

Sheridan, United States - October 12, 2026 - Best-selling author Daniel J. Voelker will release his new novel, The Woman Across the Courtyard, on October 17, 2026. The book will be available in ebook and paperback on Amazon, with the ebook priced at $0.99 for launch week.

The novel moves between two timelines. In present-day Paris, former pastry chef Nell and her architect husband Adam lease a quiet apartment tucked behind the Rue des Martyrs. Behind the bedroom wardrobe they find forty centimeters of dead space, and inside it an oilcloth package sealed since 1962: thirty-one unexposed negatives, eleven thousand pre-reform francs, and a cloth-bound baker's ledger filled with mysterious shorthand.

Sixty years earlier, in the shadow of the Algerian War, Odette Vasseur learns the craft of bread beside her ailing father by morning and dresses dancers at the Moulin Rouge by night. When she falls for Amrane Belkacem, an Algerian factory worker and jazz drummer, she begins using her father's baking notation to record covert surveillance on the men gathering backstage.

The story builds toward the night of October 17, 1961, when thirty thousand peaceful marchers entered the boulevards of Paris under a police curfew. The release arrives just days before the 65th anniversary of that night.

"I wanted to write about the things people bury to survive, and the people who dig them back up," said Voelker. "This book is about love and endurance, set against a chapter of history that deserves to be remembered."

The Woman Across the Courtyard is available for pre-order now on Amazon: . The $0.99 launch price runs October 17 through October 23, 2026.

About Daniel J. Voelker

Daniel J. Voelker is a best-selling author. The Woman Across the Courtyard is his latest novel.