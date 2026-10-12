Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Valued At USD 9,840 Million In 2021, Set For Further Growth Through 2034Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market

MENAFN - GetNews) AMD is characterized by progressive degeneration of the macula, the central part of the retina, and can be classified as early, intermediate, or late based on clinical features including drusen, pigmentation abnormalities, retinal pigment epithelium atrophy, and exudative choroidal neovascularization. The disease can also be characterized as dry (atrophic or non-neovascular) or wet (exudative or neovascular).

(Albany, New York) - October 13, 2026: DelveInsight's "Age-Related Macular Degeneration – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2034 " report offers an in-depth understanding of AMD, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of the Key Facts of the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Report

In May 2026, MingMed Biotechnology presented highly positive Phase II clinical data for its oral drug candidate QA102 at the ARVO 2026 Annual Meeting, demonstrating a significant reduction in geographic atrophy progression and clear preservation of visual acuity in intermediate AMD, a disease that currently lacks approved oral therapies.

In February 2025, Astellas Pharma announced that the FDA approved expanded prescribing information for IZERVAY (avacincaptad pegol intravitreal solution) for geographic atrophy secondary to AMD, removing the limitation on dosing duration and offering physicians and patients more flexibility in management.

In January 2025, Astellas Pharma announced that the US FDA accepted the Class 1 resubmission of the supplemental New Drug Application for IZERVAY, a treatment for geographic atrophy associated with AMD.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the AMD market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 9,840 million in 2021 and is expected to increase further by 2034, with the Wet-AMD market size at approximately USD 8,463 million and the Dry-AMD market size at approximately USD 1,377 million in 2021.

The United States accounts for the largest AMD market size compared to EU5 (Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

The total AMD prevalence was approximately 51,743,361 in the 7MM in 2021, which might increase at a CAGR of 1.6% by 2034, with the US accounting for approximately 17,282,569 prevalent cases and Japan accounting for approximately 21% of prevalent cases among the 7MM.

The total diagnosed cases of AMD were approximately 38,807,521 in the 7MM in 2021, with approximately 3,880,752 Wet-AMD cases and 34,926,768 Dry-AMD cases, both expected to increase substantially by 2034.

Up to 8.7% of the worldwide population has AMD, with the wet form responsible for more than 90% of severe central visual acuity loss associated with the disease.



The dry AMD therapeutic landscape currently lacks any approved treatment, representing a substantial unmet need for a therapy to slow disease progression.

Key AMD Companies: Unity Biotechnology, PanOptica, Clearside Biomedical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Roche, Opthea Limited, Kodiak Sciences, REGENXBIO, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric Bio, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, and others. Key AMD Therapies: Eylea (aflibercept), Beovu (brolucizumab), Lucentis (ranibizumab), IZERVAY (avacincaptad pegol), OPT-302, KSI-301, RGX-314, Danicopan (ALXN2040), EG-301, QA102, and others.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Overview

AMD is the leading cause of blindness in elderly patients in developed communities, causing progressive loss of the central vision needed to drive, read, recognize faces, and see the world in color.

Diagnosis relies on regular eye examinations using tools such as the Amsler grid visual field test, dilated eye exams, fluorescein angiography, optical coherence tomography (OCT), and OCT angiography, since AMD rarely causes symptoms in its early stages.

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Age-Related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology

The AMD epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current AMD patient pool and forecasted trends across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan for the study period 2020–2034.

AMD Epidemiology Segmentation



Total AMD Prevalent Cases

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of AMD

Type-specific Cases of AMD (Dry AMD and Wet AMD)

Age-specific Cases of AMD (Dry AMD and Wet AMD)

Total Diagnosed Dry AMD Cases by Stage Total Geographic Atrophy Cases by Visual Impairment

Key Epidemiology Findings



In EU5 countries, the highest number of AMD prevalent cases was observed in Germany with 7,850,793 cases in 2021, followed by France. Diagnosed cases by stage comprised approximately 10,499,160 early and intermediate Dry AMD cases and approximately 1,166,573 advanced geographic atrophy cases in 2021.

Download the report to understand which factors are driving AMD Market trend

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of potential AMD drugs expected to launch during the study period 2020–2034, covering peak performance, factors affecting growth years, patient uptake by therapy, and anticipated sales.

Upcoming AMD therapies such as OPT-302, KSI-301, RGX-314, AKST4290, and others have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the Wet-AMD market size, while increased prevalence and the launch of upcoming Dry-AMD therapies are expected to drive a significant positive shift in that segment as well.

The report also covers Age-related Macular Degeneration Development Activitie

AMD Marketed and Late-Stage Therapies and Key Companies

Eylea (aflibercept) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Beovu (brolucizumab) - Novartis

Lucentis (ranibizumab) - Roche

IZERVAY (avacincaptad pegol) - Astellas Pharma

AMD Emerging Therapies

OPT-302 - Opthea Limited

KSI-301 - Kodiak Sciences

RGX-314 - REGENXBIO

Danicopan (ALXN2040) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals/AstraZeneca

EG-301 - Evergreen Therapeutics

QA102 - MingMed Biotechnology

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Drivers



Expected launch of potential new therapies increasing overall market size.

Rising diagnosed prevalent population of AMD across the 7MM.

Robust pipeline featuring novel mechanisms of action and oral routes of administration.

Growing emphasis on gene therapy and extended-durability anti-VEGF approaches reducing treatment burden. Increasing R&D investment from major ophthalmology-focused companies and academic collaborations.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Barriers



Absence of any approved disease-modifying treatment for Dry AMD.

Poorly understood pathophysiology of Dry AMD contributing to clinical trial failures.

Persistent vision loss and disease progression despite treatment for Wet AMD.

High treatment burden associated with frequent anti-VEGF intravitreal injections. Reimbursement and market access barriers for newly launched high-cost therapies.

Scope of the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Forecast Period: 2024–2034

Coverage: 7MM (United States, EU4 [Germany, France, Italy, and Spain], the United Kingdom, and Japan)

Key Companies: Unity Biotechnology, PanOptica, Clearside Biomedical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Roche, Opthea Limited, Kodiak Sciences, REGENXBIO, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric Bio, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, and other emerging market players.

Key Therapies: Eylea (aflibercept), Beovu (brolucizumab), Lucentis (ranibizumab), IZERVAY (avacincaptad pegol), OPT-302, KSI-301, RGX-314, Danicopan (ALXN2040), EG-301, QA102, and other emerging therapies.

Therapeutic Assessment: Comprehensive analysis of currently marketed and emerging AMD therapies.

Market Dynamics: Detailed evaluation of market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's Five Forces, BCG Matrix, market entry strategies, cost assumptions, and reimbursement landscape. Additional Coverage: AMD unmet needs, market access strategies, and reimbursement analysis across the 7MM.

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