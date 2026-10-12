Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology Forecast Through 2036 Now Available, Reports Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) Ewing sarcoma is a malignant small round cell tumor characterized by specific genetic fusions, primarily affecting bones and soft tissues in children and young adults. It most commonly presents during the adolescent years, with symptoms including persistent bone pain at rest, swelling, tenderness, and a palpable mass on or around the affected bone.

(Albany, New York) - October 13, 2026: DelveInsight's "Ewing Sarcoma – Epidemiology Forecast – 2036" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Ewing sarcoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

To know in detail about the Ewing Sarcoma epidemiology outlook, patient pool segmentation, disease burden, and forecasted trends, Click here: Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology Forecast

Some of the Key Facts of the Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology Report:



According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total incident cases of Ewing sarcoma in the 7MM were approximately 1,250 in 2025, with the patient population projected to grow at a CAGR of 0.3% over the forecast period (2026–2036).

Ewing sarcoma is the second most common malignant bone tumor in children and young adults, following osteosarcoma. Around 80% of cases occur in patients younger than 20 years.

The highest incidence of Ewing sarcoma across the 7MM is observed in children aged 10–14 years, followed by those aged 15–19 years, reflecting the disease's predominantly pediatric and adolescent demographic.

In 2025 in the US, localized Ewing sarcoma was the most common stage at presentation with approximately 360 incident cases, followed by metastatic Ewing sarcoma with approximately 160 cases.

Ewing sarcoma shows a male predominance, with a male-to-female ratio of approximately 1.4:1, a finding consistent across the 7MM in 2025.

Occurrence of Ewing sarcoma in patients older than 30 years is relatively uncommon; when it does occur in this age group, tumors are more likely to arise in soft tissues rather than bone.

Extraskeletal forms of Ewing sarcoma account for approximately 12% of cases and can arise across a broad range of anatomical sites, adding diagnostic complexity relative to the typical bone-originating presentation.

Ewing sarcoma typically originates in the diaphysis and diaphyseal-metaphyseal regions of long bones - including the femur, tibia, and humerus - as well as in the pelvis and ribs, though it can develop in virtually any bone.

The Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology Forecast report covers total incident cases, age-specific, gender-specific, and stage-specific cases (localized vs. metastatic) across the 7MM from 2022 to 2036. Diagnosed prevalent cases of Ewing sarcoma are expected to see modest upward movement through 2036, driven primarily by improvements in pediatric cancer surveillance, imaging-based detection, and increasing awareness of extraskeletal presentations.

Ewing Sarcoma Overview

Ewing sarcoma is a malignant small round cell tumor characterized by specific genetic fusions, primarily affecting bones and soft tissues in children and young adults. It most commonly presents during the adolescent years, with symptoms including persistent bone pain at rest, swelling, tenderness, and a palpable mass on or around the affected bone.

Diagnosis begins with imaging studies - including MRI, CT scan, and plain radiography - performed following referral to orthopedics. After initial imaging, patients are referred to an oncologist and a tissue biopsy is performed from the most aggressive portion of the tumor as determined by imaging, to provide confirmatory diagnosis. Once Ewing sarcoma is confirmed, treatment is initiated based on disease stage and patient profile.

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Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the incident patient pool, age distribution, gender distribution, and stage-specific breakdown.

Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of Ewing Sarcoma

Age-Specific Incident Cases of Ewing Sarcoma

Gender-Specific Incident Cases of Ewing Sarcoma Stage-Specific Incident Cases of Ewing Sarcoma (Localized vs. Metastatic)

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Ewing Sarcoma epidemiology trends @ Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology Forecast

Ewing Sarcoma Diagnosis and Disease Burden

Diagnosis of Ewing sarcoma requires a multi-step approach integrating clinical presentation, advanced imaging, and confirmatory tissue biopsy. The diagnostic process can be challenging given the rarity of the disease, its varied anatomical sites of origin - including extraskeletal presentations accounting for approximately 12% of cases and the potential for symptom overlap with other musculoskeletal conditions in young patients.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden of Ewing sarcoma across the 7MM, providing detailed growth opportunity insights by patient population segmentation across geographies. Epidemiology models are built using a bottom-up, epidemiology-based forecasting methodology developed by expert epidemiologists, supported by key opinion leader validation across the 7MM.

Explore detailed insights into market forecast, emerging therapies, market trends, and key players shaping the Ewing Sarcoma landscape Ewing Sarcoma Market Trend

Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology Drivers



Improvements in pediatric oncology surveillance and imaging technology enabling earlier and more accurate detection of Ewing sarcoma across age groups

Growing clinical awareness of extraskeletal Ewing sarcoma presentations, which account for approximately 12% of cases and have historically been underdiagnosed

Expanding use of genetic fusion testing and molecular diagnostics supporting more definitive confirmation of Ewing sarcoma in atypical presentations

Increasing population base of children and adolescents aged 10–19 years in certain 7MM geographies contributing to the overall incident case pool Improved standardization of staging classification distinguishing localized from metastatic disease, supporting more precise patient burden estimates

Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology Barriers



Extreme rarity of the disease with only approximately 1,250 total incident cases across the 7MM in 2025 limiting large-scale epidemiological data collection and reducing statistical precision in forecasting

Diagnostic challenges driven by symptom overlap with other bone and soft tissue conditions in young patients, contributing to delays in biopsy confirmation Underreporting of extraskeletal Ewing sarcoma cases in population-based cancer registries, potentially leading to underestimation of true incidence in certain geographies

Scope of the Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Historical Years: 2022–2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Epidemiology Segmentation: Total incident cases, age-specific, gender-specific, and stage-specific (localized vs. metastatic) cases of Ewing sarcoma

Forecasting Methodology: Epidemiology-based, bottom-up patient burden forecasting

11-Year Forecast of Ewing sarcoma incident patient pool through 2036 Key Questions Addressed: Historical and forecasted patient pool, CAGR of incident case growth, age- and stage-specific distribution, geographic patient burden trends, and diagnostic challenges

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