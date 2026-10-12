STYLD. X Barbietm Unveil The Must-Have Entertaining Collection For Christmas

SYDNEY, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing together the nostalgia and theatrical world of Barbie Nutcracker with STYLD.'s contemporary approach to entertaining, the collection reimagines festive hosting through a distinctly Australian lens.

Think poolside Christmas lunches, colourful family celebrations, summer picnics and beautifully styled tablescapes, all brought to life in a playful palette of Candy Cane Pink and Peppermint Green.

Timed to coincide with the release of Barbie in the Nutcracker on Netflix and the peak Christmas gifting and entertaining season, the collaboration is set to become one of the year's most sought-after lifestyle collections. Designed to look just as good on the table as it does wrapped beneath the tree, each piece brings the film's festive nostalgia and theatrical charm to life, combining Barbie's unmistakable optimism and cultural appeal with STYLD.'s elevated, practical and design-led aesthetic.

The result is a highly giftable and collectible range made for adults, children and lifelong Barbie fans alike.

Alicia Stephens, Founder and Creative Director of STYLD., said the collection was inspired by the colour, nostalgia and sense of possibility that have made Barbie an enduring global icon.

“For so many people, Barbie evokes nostalgia, optimism and fun. It reminds us of colour, sunshine, friendship and possibility, all the things that make an Australian summer so special,” Stephens said.

“We wanted to take the magic and theatre of Barbie Nutcracker and reimagine it for the way Australians celebrate today. The result is a collection that feels festive and nostalgic, but also contemporary, practical and beautifully designed.”

Meet the must-have pieces from the BarbieTM x STYLD. Collection:

BarbieTM x STYLD. Carafe Set in Candy Cane Pink - RRP $89.95

STYLD.'s first 750ml stainless-steel insulated carafe. Finished with a protective silicone bumper and an integrated lip-gloss holder, the statement design brings a playful yet practical touch to Christmas lunches, poolside drinks and summer gatherings.

The BarbieTM x STYLD. Tumbler - RRP $49.95

Available in both Candy Cane Pink and Peppermint Green, offering two festive colourways for serving everything from sparkling water, soft drinks and summer refreshments.

BarbieTM x STYLD. Sweetheart Stemmed Goblet - RRP $64.95

Adds a romantic, nostalgic touch while providing a reusable and unbreakable alternative to traditional glassware. It makes stylish entertaining feel inclusive.

BarbieTM x STYLD. Chop - RRP $89.95

Brings Barbie style into food preparation and serving. The statement chopping board is designed to move effortlessly from preparing festive favourites in the kitchen to presenting snacks, fruit or grazing treats at the table.

BarbieTM x STYLD. Cooler Bag Set - RRP $159.95

Made for the Australian summer, combining playful design with everyday practicality for picnics, beach days, boating, camping, road trips and long afternoons by the pool.

A new take on the Australian Christmas

While Christmas entertainment has traditionally centred on formal glassware and classic red, green and gold décor, STYLD. x BarbieTM offers a fresh alternative for consumers who want their celebrations to feel colourful, contemporary and personal.

The collection also reflects the way modern Australians are choosing to entertain, with versatile, stylish drinkware suited to everything, bringing a playful touch to any celebration.

With reusable and unbreakable pieces designed for indoor and outdoor occasions, the collection makes it easier to create a polished setting without worrying about broken glass around children, pools, boats or outdoor entertaining areas.

“This is not novelty merchandise. We have been very deliberate in creating a collection that feels authentically Barbie, but unmistakably STYLD., design-led, elevated, reusable, unbreakable and made for every LifeSTYLD.,” Stephens said.

“It is for the women who grew up with Barbie, the next generation discovering her now and anyone who wants to bring a little more colour and joy to the way they celebrate.”

Highly visual, functional and designed to be enjoyed well beyond Christmas Day, the limited-edition BarbieTM x STYLD. collection is poised to become the collaboration of the season, the must-have addition to festive tables and one of the most desirable gifts to find under the tree.

Media contact:..., +61 2 9059 2502