CTS Corporation Announces Date For Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call
A conference call to discuss the results of the third quarter of 2026 with management is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The conference call can be accessed by registering online at CTS Corporation Q3 2026 Earnings Call.
Analysts can access the call using the registration link Analyst registration, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at where it will be archived for one year.
About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides highly engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets.
For more information, visit.
Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA
Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ...
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