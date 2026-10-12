Kroger To Reportedly Eliminate 37% Of Corporate Workforce In Operations Overhaul



Kroger will cut more than one-third of its corporate staff, eliminating approximately 3,000 positions from its 8,200-person corporate workforce over three years.

The restructuring is driven by CEO Greg Foran, a former Walmart executive who took the helm in February, as part of a broader push to streamline decision-making and eliminate redundant workflows. The company will funnel savings from the layoffs into lowering grocery prices, improving customer service, expanding artificial intelligence tools, and supporting frontline store staff.

The Kroger Co. (KR) is preparing to cut more than one-third of its corporate staff over the next three years to streamline administrative operations and boost market competitiveness.

According to an internal staff memo Bloomberg obtained, the nation's largest traditional supermarket operator will eliminate roughly 3,000 corporate positions. With approximately 8,200 corporate employees currently on staff, the workforce reduction marks one of the most substantial corporate downsizings in the retailer's 143-year history.

Streamlining Corporate Management

Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran, who took over the top post in February after previously leading Walmart Inc.'s U.S. operations, told staff on Monday that the organization currently has too many managerial layers and too much administrative overhead.

Foran noted in the memo following an all-hands meeting that simplifying the organizational framework will allow the company to make faster operational decisions and eliminate duplicate work. He also highlighted the growing role of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, in streamlining internal workflows.

The Cincinnati-based retail giant, which operates regional supermarket chains including Ralphs and Fred Meyer, plans to share details about the impacted roles in the coming months.

According to the report, Kroger will redirect capital saved from the administrative restructuring to lower shelf prices, improve the in-store customer experience, and increase investments in frontline retail workers.

Strategic Turnaround Effort

The newly announced job cuts build on cost-reduction measures implemented last year, when Kroger reduced its corporate headcount by nearly 1,000 employees.

The aggressive corporate downsizing comes as Kroger faces sluggish growth, ongoing worries about consumer inflation, and heightened industry competition. To counter these pressures, Foran has initiated the grocer's most significant price cuts in years, while taking a firmer stance in vendor negotiations and focusing on improving in-store service speed.

KR Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'neutral' with 'low' message volumes.

KR stock has lost about 1% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.