Eco‐Tech For Our Future Life 2026 CHERY International User Summit Set To Open

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A showcase of the Group's global reach, technological innovation, and sustainability initiatives

WUHU, China, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the theme“Eco-Tech For Our Future Life,” the 2026 Chery International User Summit will take place in Wuhu from October 18 to 24. Against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving global automotive industry, the summit will showcase Chery Group's global presence, technological breakthroughs, and sustainability initiatives. On October 21, LUXEED, the Group's intelligent luxury brand, will make its global debut under the theme“INTELLIGENCE, ENLIGHTENED.”







Building on Global Strength to Drive International Growth

With years of experience in global markets, Chery Group has surpassed 20 million vehicles in cumulative global sales and established a mature business network spanning major markets worldwide. From January to August 2026, the Group sold 725,214 new energy vehicles (NEVs), up 46.2% year on year, marking continued growth in its NEV business. Supported by an established manufacturing and supply chain, a global R&D network, and localized overseas operations, the Group has built a solid foundation for international growth, providing each of its brands with systematic support as they expand into global markets.

Advancing High-End Mobility Through Technological Innovation

As the automotive industry enters the intelligent era, Chery Group continues to advance research and development across key technology areas, including smart cockpits, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), chassis architectures, vehicle safety, and new energy powertrains. From computing hardware and environmental perception to vehicle-level control, the Group has developed capabilities across multiple technology domains. This technological foundation also supports LUXEED's three core brand values-intelligence, luxury, and driving pleasure-translating its brand philosophy into tangible product experiences.

Building an Industrial Ecosystem for Sustainable Mobility

The Chery International User Summit is more than a platform for brand debuts. It also brings Chery Group together with global industry stakeholders, partners, and users for dialogue and collaboration. The summit will feature a series of activities, including Global Innovation Day, Green Charity Ride, User Carnival, Media Test Drives, High-Speed Track Driving, and LUXEED Gigafactory Tours. Together with users and industry partners, Chery Group will explore smarter, lower-carbon mobility solutions. By bringing technological innovation, brand development, and international expansion together within an integrated industrial ecosystem, the Group will also share practical insights from China's automotive industry with the world.

Evolving the Brand Portfolio: LUXEED Advances the Group's Luxury Ambitions

As a key step in the Group's strategy to strengthen its position in the luxury segment, the LUXEED Global Brand Launch will take place on October 21 as a highlight of the summit. Marking LUXEED's comprehensive debut on the global stage, the event will introduce the brand's philosophy, unveil two flagship models to a global audience, announce its global strategy, and present its vision for next-generation intelligent luxury mobility to global pioneers with power.









Eco-Tech For Our Future Life

A gathering for a greener future. A new journey for the brand.

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

Email:...

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