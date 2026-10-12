Choosing The Right School Phone Lockers Starts With The Supervision Plan, Says Locker Shop UK

Wall-mounted phone lockers from Locker Shop UK, available in 10, 20 and 25-door configurations.

UK locker supplier says school enquiries since the statutory duty took effect increasingly begin with sizing, supervision and site logistics.

CHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Schools introducing mobile phone-free policies get the best results when they decide how phones will be collected, stored and supervised before specifying the lockers, says Locker Shop UK, a UK locker supplier and an authorised distributor for Probe, Elite, QMP and Garran lockers. Those decisions are what determine which lockers actually fit a school's site and routine.The company says enquiries since the Department for Education's phone guidance became statutory on 29 June 2026 increasingly start with practical questions such as capacity, supervision and where storage should be located. Capacity is typically planned around the school's full pupil numbers, so that lockers are available for every pupil rather than based on an estimate of how many are likely to be carrying a phone on a given day. Only after these practical questions are settled do schools move on to which lockers to specify.Section 36 of the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Act 2026 came into force on 29 June 2026, giving the Department for Education's mobile phone guidance statutory force. Schools are expected to ensure pupils do not have access to their phones during the school day, and from September 2026 Ofsted has considered how each school's policy is implemented, how well staff and pupils understand it, and how effective it is in practice.The guidance does not prescribe a particular storage method: lockers and handing phones to staff are both given as examples, leaving each school to choose the approach that fits its site, its staffing and the number of pupils involved.Distributed or centralised storage:Where lockers are placed can matter as much as how many are installed. Distributing lockers across form rooms can reduce queues at the start and end of the day, but means staff need to supervise several locations; a central collection point makes supervision simpler but can create queues at busy times. In practice, corridor width, the number of entrances in use and staff availability often decide which approach works best. Locker Shop UK says a school's own floor plan or site drawings are usually enough to settle the number of compartments needed and where they should go, without the need for a site visit.Deciding who controls access:Schools also need to decide who controls access to the phones. Where one member of staff manages collection and return, Locker Shop UK supplies form-managed mobile phone lockers holding 36 or 40 phones secured by a single lock, so the form tutor controls the locker rather than individual pupils holding keys. Where pupils have their own compartments, schools should decide in advance who retains override access. This needs to be settled before the locks are specified, as changing the arrangement after installation can require different hardware.Visibility:Visibility can also influence the choice of locker: with a solid door, staff cannot see whether a compartment is occupied without opening it. Locker Shop UK's perspex-fronted school phone lockers let staff check compartments without unlocking them. They are available in 10, 20 and 28-door configurations, in both floor-mounted and wall-mounted variants, as well as a high-density wall-mounted locker with a single perspex door. All are built to customer order and manufactured in the UK.Charging or storage only:Schools can choose between charging lockers and storage-only banks, depending on whether pupils' phones need to top up charge during the day. Locker Shop UK's charging lockers are ventilated to manage heat and offer a choice of 3-pin and USB-A/USB-C points, so schools can match the locker to the devices pupils actually bring in. Where charging isn't needed, storage-only banks offer the same secure compartments at a lower cost.Timescales:Lockers are manufactured to order rather than held in stock, so schools need to plan around their intended installation date. Locker Shop UK quotes a ten-working-day lead time for its wall-mounted school phone lockers, available in 10, 20 and 25-door configurations, and an approximate fifteen-working-day lead time for its perspex and charging ranges.Most schools install lockers outside teaching hours, often during October half term, the Christmas break, February half term, Easter or the summer holiday. Working backwards from the chosen installation window helps ensure the lockers are ready for the term in which the policy is intended to operate.Procurement timing matters alongside manufacturing time. Locker Shop UK operates 30-day accounts for schools, universities and councils, allowing an order to be placed against a purchase order once the installation window has been agreed.About Locker Shop UK:Locker Shop UK Ltd is a UK locker supplier based in Chester and an authorised distributor for Probe, Elite, QMP and Garran lockers, supplying and installing lockers across the United Kingdom. The company has supplied lockers for more than fifteen years, and all lockers are manufactured to order.Locker Shop UK supplies schools, universities, councils, NHS sites, gyms, leisure centres and workplaces. It reviews customers' site plans and drawings ahead of installation, offers free UK mainland delivery and nationwide installation, and operates 30-day accounts for schools, universities and councils.Company registration number 7145645.

Mike Maughan

Locker Shop UK Ltd

+44 1244 940906

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Choosing the Right School Phone Lockers Starts With the Supervision Plan, Says Locker Shop UK News Provided By TECHNO CONSULTANCY UK LIMITED October 12, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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