Canadian Investors Enjoy Shortened Week

Tuesday

Economic Lookahead- Existing Home Sales (Sept.)

U.S. Featured Earnings - J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) (Q3) EPS of $5,94, compared to $5.07 in the prior-year quarter.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (Q3) EPS of $2.53, compared to $2.80 in the prior-year quarter

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) (Q3) EPS of $4.12, compared to $2.92 in the prior-year quarter

Canada

Wholesale trade (August) Wholesale sales inched up 0.3% in July, compared to a rise of 2.8% in June.

Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (August) Manufacturing sales declined 0.4% in July, mainly on decreased sales of chemicals and food product manufacturing.

Wednesday

U.S. Economic Lookahead – CPI (Sept.)

Federal Reserve Beige Book

U.S. Featured Earnings – ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) (Q3) EPS of $12.47, compared to $6.41 in the prior-year quarter.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) (Q3) EPS of $1.11, compared to $1.06 in the prior-year quarter.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) (Q3) EPS of $2.83, compared to $2.80 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Building Permits (August) In July, building permits decreased by 17.3%

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead Initial jobless claims (Oct. 17)

Retail Sales (Sept.)

PPI (Sept.)

Import Prices (Sept.)

U.S. Featured Earnings- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) EPS of $4.45, compared to $2.92 in the prior-year quarter

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) (Q3) EPS of $1.66, compared to $1.31 in the prior-year quarter.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) (Q3) EPS of $1.58, compared to $1.49 in the prior-year quarter

Canada Economic Lookahead- Wholesale trade (August) Wholesale sales inched up 0.3% in July, compared to a rise of 2.8% in June.

Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (August) Manufacturing sales declined 0.4% in July, mainly on decreased sales of chemicals and food product manufacturing.

New Motor Vehicle Sales (Aug.) In July, 176,000 new motor vehicles were sold in Canada, down from 190,200 from the same month the previous year.

Canada Featured Earnings - Xtract One Tech (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.

(Q4)

Friday

U.S. – Economic Lookahead – Import Prices (Sept.)

Featured Earnings

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) (Q3) EPS of 40 cents, compared to 44 cents in the prior-year quarter.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) (Q2) EPS of 40 cents, compared to 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) (Q3) EPS of 40 cents, compared to 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada -Economic Lookahead - CREA MLS Sales (Sept.) MLS® Systems decreased by 0.7% on a month-over-month basis in August. Monthly activity has now remained largely unchanged since May.

Housing Starts (Sept.) Total monthly housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 5% in August to 229,000 from July's 229,400.

Canadian International Transactions in Securities (August) Foreign investors purchased $20.6 Billion worth of Canadian securities in July, compared with the net sale of $30.6 Billion of foreign instruments by Canadians

Canada Featured Earnings -A&W Food Services of Canada (T) (Q3) EPS of 54 cents, compared to 46 cents in the prior-year quarter