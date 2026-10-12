US Power Adds Enfin Solar Lease, Offering Homeowners $0-Down Solar With No System Ownership Required

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New leasing option lets homeowners pay a fixed monthly rate for solar power while EnFin owns, monitors, and services the system for the full 25-year term.

- Erik Sords, Senior Energy Consultant at US PowerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- US Power, a factory-direct Qcells solar and roofing brokerage, today announced that it has added the EnFin Solar Lease, a $0-down financing option from EnFin, Qcells' in-house solar and storage financing provider, giving homeowners a way to go solar without purchasing or owning the system.Under the EnFin Solar Lease, EnFin owns the solar system, and the homeowner pays a predictable, set monthly rate for the electricity it produces, with no deposit or upfront payment required to activate the system. EnFin monitors every leased system through a third-party partner, Omnidian, and covers repairs, warrantied or not, at no additional cost to the homeowner for the life of the 25-year agreement.. $0 upfront cost; first payment isn't due until 30 days after the system is placed in service. Fixed or escalating monthly rate, with EnFin's agreements offering a 0%, 2.99%, or 3.5% annual escalator disclosed at signing. System performance monitored by Omnidian, with technician dispatch if remote troubleshooting doesn't resolve an issue. At the end of the 25-year term, homeowners can buy out the system, renew the agreement, or have EnFin remove it at no costBecause EnFin retains ownership of a leased system, the associated federal and state tax credits and incentives belong to EnFin rather than the homeowner, a trade-off for the lower upfront cost that US Power says it walks through with every customer alongside its loan and cash-purchase options.“The lease is for the homeowner who wants the monthly savings without writing a check on day one,” said Erik Sords, Senior Energy Consultant at US Power.“We make sure people understand what they're trading for that. EnFin keeps the tax credit since they own the system, so there are no surprises later.”EnFin is backed by Qcells, the No. 1 solar panel manufacturer in the U.S. by market share, and works through a nationwide network of partner installers. US Power says the EnFin Solar Lease is now available alongside its existing financing options across all of its current markets. Homeowners interested in reviewing lease eligibility can visit uspowersolar to schedule a free consultation with a US Power energy consultant.

Marissa Lewis

US Power

+1 818-650-8010

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US Power Adds EnFin Solar Lease, Offering Homeowners $0-Down Solar With No System Ownership Required News Provided By US Power October 12, 2026, 22:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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