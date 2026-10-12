Ascendpointtm Agency Acquires Medical Marketing Whiz, Broadening Its Healthcare Expertise

Sonia Hounsell and Patrick Hounsell, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of AscendPoint Agency

Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz

AscendPointTM Agency

Deal adds functional medicine, weight loss, and aesthetics clients to a company that has worked with more than 300 dental practices

- Patrick Hounsell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of AscendPoint AgencyRYE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AscendPointTM Agency has acquired Medical Marketing Whiz, a women-led agency specializing in women's health, anti-aging medicine, functional medicine, and aesthetics practices. The deal marks a significant expansion of AscendPoint's presence in healthcare marketing, alongside its dental marketing brand, SERP DentalTM, extending the company's expertise into OB/GYN, weight loss, dermatology, functional medicine, aesthetics, and med spa marketing.Led by founders Patrick Hounsell and Sonia Hounsell, with more than 25 years experience in the industry, SERP Dental has helped more than 300 dental practices grow through SEO, website design, paid advertising and social media, branding, and strategy. Medical Marketing Whiz brings more than 10 years of experience serving private practice physicians and med spas across the U.S. and Canada. Its services go beyond digital marketing to include reputation management, webinars, in-office events, podcasting, and book publishing for doctors. The combination of business expertise positions AscendPoint as a multi-vertical healthcare marketing company."Healthcare practices are competing in a market increasingly shaped by AI search and online reputation," said Patrick Hounsell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of AscendPoint Agency. "Bringing together these two long-standing, reputable businesses lets us give more physicians enterprise-level marketing discipline in a practical, measurable way, so great practices get found, chosen, and grow.""Medical Marketing Whiz is the next step in building AscendPoint into a leader in specialized healthcare marketing," said Sonia Hounsell, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of AscendPoint Agency. "Our business model puts an expert in charge of every vertical. Lori is that expert for women's health, functional medicine, and aesthetics, and she's the right person to lead our medical business.""I started my business with a simple purpose: to elevate exceptional doctors and help more patients find the care they deserve," said Lori Werner, founder of Medical Marketing Whiz. "Joining AscendPoint gives our clients access to greater resources and capabilities, while preserving the personal, relationship-driven approach that has always set us apart."Medical Marketing Whiz clients and team will transition to AscendPoint Agency. Lori Werner joins as Chief Marketing Whiz, leading growth and strategy for its medical specialties.For more information on AscendPoint Agency, visit ascendpoint and follow on LinkedIn.About AscendPoint AgencyAscendPoint Agency ( ) is a healthcare marketing company built around specialized verticals, each dedicated to a distinct segment of the healthcare industry. Its dental vertical, SERP DentalTM ( ), has helped over 300 dental practices elevate their visibility, attract new patients, and achieve measurable growth through tailored strategies in SEO, website design, PPC advertising, paid social media, branding, and marketing strategy. With the addition of Medical Marketing Whiz as its medical vertical, AscendPoint now serves both dental practices and a growing range of medical specialties. Headquartered in Rye, New York, AscendPointTM Agency is led by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Patrick Hounsell and Sonia Hounsell, who both bring more than 25 years of industry experience. Learn more at ascendpoint.About Medical Marketing WhizMedical Marketing Whiz ( ) is a women-led medical marketing agency specializing in private practice physicians in women's health, anti-aging medicine, and functional medicine. With more than 10 years of experience working with doctors across the U.S. and Canada, the agency offers social media marketing, email marketing, local SEO, reputation management, webinars, events, podcasting, and book publishing for specialties including OB/GYN, urogynecology, functional medicine, naturopathic medicine, aesthetics, intimate wellness, and weight loss clinics. Medical Marketing Whiz was founded by Lori Werner. Learn more at medicalmarketingwhiz.

Sonia Hounsell

AscendPointTM Agency

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AscendPointTM Agency Acquires Medical Marketing Whiz, Broadening Its Healthcare Expertise News Provided By Medical Marketing Whiz October 12, 2026, 22:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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