Kami Guildner Launches Movement Makers In Action, Spotlighting 21 Women Entrepreneurs Turning Ideas Into Impact

Released during National Women's Small Business Month, the book shares stories of women building businesses ahead of Extraordinary Women Ignite, Nov. 5–7.

- Kami Guildner, Founder of the Extraordinary Women Ignite Conference

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From making childcare more accessible to challenging ageism and protecting homeowners from hidden environmental hazards, women entrepreneurs are finding new ways to turn their ideas into meaningful change.

Business growth and visibility mentor Kami Guildner highlights 21 of these women in her new book, Movement Makers in Action, released during National Women's Small Business Month. The book shares how each entrepreneur is using her expertise and personal experiences to build a business, amplify her message and make an impact beyond her immediate community.



The release comes ahead of Guildner's 12th annual Extraordinary Women Ignite conference, taking place November 5–7 at the Sheraton Denver West Hotel.

"A movement doesn't require millions of followers. It begins the moment an idea moves beyond you," said Guildner. "Every woman in this book decided to stop keeping her wisdom to herself. I wanted to show what that looks like in real life, and what becomes possible for her business, her community and the women watching her."

Each profile centers on the woman's“One Message for the World,” a guiding idea that shapes her work and the change she hopes to create. Among the women featured:

- Arezou Zarafshan (Call Emmy): Advancing women's power through access to childcare, including on-site care at conferences such as the Colorado Judicial Convention and ETHDenver. Her One Message for the World:“Childcare infrastructure is the foundation for women's power to be unleashed.”

- Kathi McCarty (Meth Toxins Awareness Alliance): Protecting homeowners from hidden meth contamination. After her rental tested at 239 times Colorado's contamination limit, she helped drive SB 23-148, which created the state's public database of meth-affected homes. Her One Message for the World:“Protect what matters most.”

- Janine Vanderburg (Encore Roadmap): Challenging ageism and expanding possibilities in midlife. Her Build Your Own BoatTM project shares the stories of 40+ women reinventing themselves. Her One Message for the World:“It's not too late. Dreams don't have an expiration date.”

- Jen Thompson (ALKMY Advisors): Helping organizations navigate change, mergers and acquisitions, and business exits while expanding women's presence in the M&A ecosystem. Her One Message for the World:“When women successfully exit their valuable businesses, they grow the net worth and power for all women.”

- Becca Cooper Leebove (ShuBu Creative Group): Amplifying the power of story through branding, marketing and PR that help businesses build visibility, credibility and influence. Her One Message for the World:“Your Story Is Your Power. It's Time to Use It.”

Thought leadership as business strategy. Featured women saw real results after sharpening their message:

- Kris Howery (Agentive Marketing): from one client to over $500K in revenue

- Jennifer Stapleton (Fire & Bliss): doubled revenue and landed larger retainer clients

- Jessica Jaramillo & Michelle Fournier (The Presario Group): raised prices twice in six months; on track to double their income

- Chelle Johnson (Best You Talent Advisors): revenue up 220%

"When a woman gets clear on what she wants to be known for, the right clients, stages and media start finding her," Guildner said. "Her message gets bigger, and so does her business."

The second half of the book guides readers through exercises to identify their own“One Message for the World,” encouraging them to reflect on the conversations they want to change and the ideas they want to be known for. A companion custom app helps readers refine their thoughts into three potential messaging statements they can use as a starting point for their own thought leadership.

Several women featured in the book will also take the stage at Extraordinary Women Ignite, including Jessica Jaramillo and Michelle Fournier of The Presario Group, Jessica Millhiser of JMills Consulting and Becca Cooper Leebove of ShuBu Creative Group, whose message,“Your Story Is Your Power,” focuses on helping women use their stories to build visibility and influence.

Now in its 12th year, the conference brings women entrepreneurs together for business strategy, practical workshops and meaningful connections, with a focus on helping attendees clarify their message and identify opportunities to grow their businesses and impact.

Event and Book Information:

Book: Movement Makers in Action

Availability: Free download at

Event: Extraordinary Women Ignite Conference

Dates: November 5–7, 2026

Location: Sheraton Denver West Hotel, Lakewood, Colorado

Registration:



About the Extraordinary Ignite Conference

Extraordinary Women Ignite is an annual three-day gathering for women entrepreneurs who are building businesses around ideas, messages, and missions they want to bring more fully into the world. Founded by business growth and visibility mentor Kami Guildner, the conference brings together“Movement Makers” to clarify their message, raise their voices, expand their visibility, and build businesses that create both prosperity and impact. Now in its 12th year, Extraordinary Women Ignite will be held November 5–7, 2026, at the Sheraton Denver West Hotel in Colorado. Learn more and register at

About Kami Guildner

Kami Guildner is a business growth and visibility mentor for women entrepreneurs, founder of the Extraordinary Women Ignite Conference, host of the award-winning Extraordinary Women RadioTM, and bestselling author of Firedancer: Your Spiral Journey to a Life of Passion and Purpose. Through her Soul+StrategyTM approach, Kami helps women raise their voices, expand their visibility, and grow businesses with more time prosperity and wealth prosperity. She was named one of the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce's Twenty-Five Most Powerful Women in Business in 2020. Her mission is to raise up the voices, visibility, and businesses of one million women entrepreneurs around the world for impact. Learn more at

Becca Cooper

ShuBu Creative

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Kami Guildner Launches Movement Makers in Action, Spotlighting 21 Women Entrepreneurs Turning Ideas Into Impact News Provided By ShuBu Creative October 12, 2026, 22:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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