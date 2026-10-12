Ascent, The Leading Marketing Firm For 506(C) Real Estate Sponsors, Expands Its Service

Photo of Ascent signage on a brick building.

For sponsors whose investor network runs dry before the raise closes, Ascent builds the system that reaches new accredited investors.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ascent, the leading marketing firm for 506(c) real estate sponsors, today announced expanded services for real estate syndicators and private fund sponsors who need accredited investors beyond their own networks. Ascent builds an investor-acquisition system for the sponsor, resulting in booked investor calls on the sponsor's calendar.SEC Rule 506(c) took effect in September 2013. It lets issuers advertise private offerings publicly, as long as every investor is accredited and the issuer takes reasonable steps to verify that status. Advertising those offerings on paid platforms such as Meta and X has only recently started to catch on. More sponsors are now handing that work to specialized firms such as Ascent, so they can stay focused on the current offering and the next deal.Ascent calls the problem the network ceiling. A sponsor's past investors commit what they are going to commit, and the raise is still short of its goal. Many sponsors hit that point partway through a raise and end up scrambling for capital deal after deal. Advertising is the obvious next step, but few sponsors have a system for running ads, answering inquiries quickly, and following up until a call is booked."Most sponsors don't have a deal problem. They run out of network before they run out of raise," said Caleb Free, founder of Ascent. "506(c) lets them advertise to accredited investors, but very few have a system to do it reliably. We build that system and run it for them."Ascent runs highly targeted campaigns aimed at accredited investors and sends them to landing pages built for the sponsor's offering. Accredited investors are a narrow audience, so the campaigns are built to reach that group instead of buying cheap traffic. Ascent utilizes built-in compliance review workflows, legal-approved messaging frameworks, and the sponsor's securities counsel approves every ad and page before launch.Behind every campaign is a dedicated Ascent team that produces ad creative at scale. Where many agencies deliver five to ten creatives a month, Ascent can produce 100 or more, depending on media spend. More creative means more angles tested and fresh ads in front of a narrow audience, which keeps results from stalling as a campaign runs.Every new investor inquiry gets a text and an email within seconds and then moves into a follow-up sequence that keeps the offering in front of the prospect until they're ready to talk. Live American appointment setters, recruited, trained, and supervised by Ascent, call inbound leads under the sponsor's name and book qualified calls on the sponsor's calendar.Ascent also backs its work with a guarantee. Before launch, Ascent sets a minimum number of investor meetings held in the first 90 days, based on the sponsor's ad budget and past campaign results. If Ascent falls short of that number, it keeps working for free until it hits the target.Ascent works with sponsors running live 506(c) offerings, typically $10 million and up, who already have securities counsel engaged. Placement agents and broker-dealers are typically paid a percentage of the capital they raise. Ascent charges a flat fee instead. Ascent does not give investment advice, handle investor funds, or verify accredited investor status. Those responsibilities stay with the sponsor and its counsel."Sponsors already know how to find deals and manage assets," Free said. "What wears them down is scrambling for capital every time they find one. Once raising is predictable, that sponsor becomes the first call for brokers and operators, because everyone in this business needs more capital."Sponsors with a live or upcoming 506(c) offering can request a free Raise Gap Breakdown at ascentforsponsors. It uses the sponsor's current raise numbers to estimate how many more investors it will take to close the raise and what that cost looks like using paid media.About AscentAscent is the leading investor acquisition firm for 506(c) real estate sponsors. Based in Oklahoma City, it runs paid media, lead follow-up, and appointment setting for real estate syndicators and private fund sponsors nationwide. Ascent is not a broker-dealer, finder, or placement agent.Learn more at ascentforsponsors.

Caleb Free

Ascent

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Ascent, the Leading Marketing Firm for 506(c) Real Estate Sponsors, Expands Its Service News Provided By Ascent October 12, 2026, 22:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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