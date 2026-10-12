Sean 'Diddy' Combs Rushed Out Of Prison For Emergency Medical Treatment After Reportedly Suffering Head Injury

MENAFN - Live Mint) Sean 'Diddy' Combs was reportedly rushed out of a federal prison in New Jersey for emergency medical treatment after suffering a head injury, according to reports published on Monday, 12 October.

Diddy rushed to hospital from prison following an injury in prison

The 56-year-old music mogul was taken from the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix early on Saturday morning, according to entertainment outlet TMZ, which first reported the incident.

The injury was described as non-life-threatening, and Combs was reportedly conscious and able to speak when he was transported from the facility.

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The circumstances surrounding the injury remain unclear. It has not been confirmed publicly how Combs sustained the head injury, or whether it was the result of a fall or another incident inside the prison.

According to The Independent and the Los Angeles Times, Combs' representative said they were aware of the reports and were working to establish what had happened.

“Sean's health and well-being are our immediate concern,” the representative said in a statement, adding that they appreciated those who had reached out.

A spokesperson for the prison did not provide further details, according to the Los Angeles Times. It remains unclear how long Combs was receiving treatment or whether the reported medical emergency affected his prison arrangements.

The hospitalisation comes at a difficult point in Combs' incarceration. His projected release date was recently pushed back from January 2028 to 2 March 2028, according to records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

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The change followed reports about alleged rule violations and claims that Combs had enjoyed privileges behind bars, including access to prohibited devices and special services.

NBC News reported allegations from inmates about his prison conditions, while People reported that Combs had been placed in a special housing unit. The Bureau of Prisons declined to explain the change to his release date, citing privacy and security concerns.

Combs is serving a 50-month federal sentence after being convicted in 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of more serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, at the conclusion of his trial in New York.

The Bad Boy Records founder has remained in the spotlight since his conviction, with developments surrounding his sentence and prison conditions continuing to attract public attention.

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For now, the reported head injury has raised fresh questions about his condition in custody. However, no detailed account of the incident has been released, and his representative has not confirmed the precise circumstances.

Further information about his treatment and recovery had not been made public at the time of reporting.