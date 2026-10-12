Vertical Identity Adds Electronic Driver Qualification Files To Its $85 DOT Random Drug & Alcohol Consortium Membership

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Carriers get their DOT testing program and an electronic driver qualification file (DQF) system in one membership, with no separate DQF software to buy

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vertical Identity, a DOT drug and alcohol testing consortium serving thousands of motor carriers nationwide, today announced that an electronic driver qualification file system is now included with its consortium membership. Members can build, store and maintain the driver qualification files required under 49 CFR Part 391 in the same member portal they use for their drug and alcohol testing program, at no extra cost.

A carrier's drug and alcohol program and its driver qualification files are two of the first things checked in a DOT safety audit. Carriers need a testing program anyway, and DQF software is usually bought separately. Vertical Identity now provides both in one membership: $85 a year for the first driver plus $25 for each additional driver, or $295 a year for unlimited CDL drivers.

"We handle driver compliance end to end, and because we're also a background screening company, our members get their checks, physicals and testing from one provider," said Sarah Hope, CEO of Vertical Identity. "Now their driver qualification files live right there too, filled in and ready when an auditor asks."

What members get with the electronic driver qualification file system:

- Expiration reminders before medical certificates, licenses and other items lapse

- A simple online application: the applicant uploads their CDL and the application fills itself in, powered by VIDIntelligence, Vertical Identity's internal AI

- Step-by-step hiring: application, pre-hire checks at member prices, hire, and the tests required at hire

- Each driver's file organized to the DOT checklist (49 CFR Parts 391 and 382), with secure storage and version history

- A log of everyone who opens, downloads or changes a document

- Standard drug and alcohol and driver policies, or the carrier's own

- A complete driver file exported as an audit package, ready to send to an auditor

One provider for driver compliance. Members can also order MVRs, CDLIS checks, PSP reports, background checks, DOT physicals, DOT drug and alcohol tests, Clearinghouse queries and a post-SAP return-to-duty program from Vertical Identity at member prices.

Value for every size of carrier, and for the consultants who serve them. Unlike most consortiums, Vertical Identity includes an electronic driver qualification file system in its membership, with no add-on fee.

- Owner-operators and new authorities get their testing program and their driver files set up in one place, starting at $85 a year.

- Large fleets get the same system for every driver on the $295 unlimited plan, with no per-driver software fees.

- Compliance consultants who set up and run new DOT authorities end to end can refer carriers through Vertical Identity's affiliate program and earn a referral fee. With the carrier's permission, the consultant can then manage the carrier's driver files directly, using the same AI-powered application that fills itself in when a new hire uploads their CDL.

The carrier stays in control. Vertical Identity pulls and delivers the information, and the carrier decides whether each driver fits its risk profile.

Included with every membership:

- The DOT drug and alcohol testing program, renewed every year with a new Certificate of Enrollment

- Placement in a DOT random testing pool, with selection notices and DER reminders until each test is done

- Member pricing on every test, with collection and MRO review included in the drug test price

- Test scheduling at 20,000+ collection sites

- C/TPA designation in the FMCSA Clearinghouse at no charge

The electronic driver qualification file system is available to Vertical Identity members now through the member portal. New carriers can enroll at verticalidentity.

About Vertical Identity

Vertical Identity provides DOT drug and alcohol testing consortium services, Clearinghouse support, MVRs and background screening for motor carriers, from owner-operators and new authorities to fleets of all sizes. Learn more at verticalidentity.

Sarah Hope

Vertical Identity

+1 602-899-1606

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