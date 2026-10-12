Ocho Sur Certifies 2,234 Hectares Of Organic Palm Oil In Peru

A representative of Control Union Certifications presents Ocho Sur's organic certification to CEO Michael Spoor and members of the Ocho Sur team.

Peruvian palm oil producer Ocho Sur certifies 2,234 hectares in Ucayali as organic, opening access to markets in the US, Japan and beyond.

- Michael Spoor, CEO of Ocho SurPUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ocho Sur, an agroindustrial palm oil company in the Ucayali region of the Peruvian Amazon, has earned three international organic certifications for its oil palm crops. The certifications cover 2,234 hectares at the company's Zanja Seca plantation, making it one of the largest organic oil palm plantations in Latin America.The certifications were issued under USDA Organic, the official organic program of the United States Department of Agriculture; the Japanese Agricultural Standard (JAS) for organic products; and [third standard], following independent audits by Control Union Certifications B.V. of the Netherlands.The audits verified that Ocho Sur's agricultural operations comply with strict international organic production standards and follow globally recognized best practices."These certifications confirm that our operations meet the highest international standards and reaffirm our commitment to a modern, inclusive agricultural model," said Michael Spoor, Chief Executive Officer of Ocho Sur. "They also expand our portfolio of high-quality products for global markets and create new opportunities for the partner farmers and communities who are part of our value chain."With certified organic palm oil, Ocho Sur can now supply buyers in markets that require organic certification, including the United States and Japan.The certifications complement the environmental and social initiatives Ocho Sur continues to carry out to promote sustainable development in Ucayali and improve the quality of life of the communities involved in its agricultural activities.

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Ocho Sur Certifies 2,234 Hectares of Organic Palm Oil in Peru News Provided By OCHO SUR U S.A.C. October 12, 2026, 22:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Environment, Human Rights



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