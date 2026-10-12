Mr. Wonderful Shares His Love Of Horology Ahead Of Shark Tank's New Season

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ABC's hit show Shark Tank has returned for its 18th season, and watch enthusiasts have another reason to tune in: a glimpse into Kevin O'Leary's extraordinary watch collection.Mr. Wonderful recently took to Instagram to show off a new addition to his collection, sourced through his friends at Wrist Aficionado: a 1950s vintage Hilton Triangle“MISSILE” Art Deco watch, paired with his signature red wristband. Across multiple posts, he shared his excitement over the quirky, unconventional timepiece, drawing hundreds of thousands of fans into the conversation.Here's the kicker: the vintage Hilton isn't an ultra-exclusive Patek Philippe or a six-figure independent watchmaking masterpiece. It's an obscure vintage watch that might ordinarily fly under the radar of many collectors. Yet when O'Leary holds up this unconventional timepiece, far removed from the usual luxury watch spotlight, he grins from ear to ear. Even through our phone screens, his almost childlike excitement is palpable, pure and infectious. That's the mark of a true horological enthusiast.O'Leary's enviable luxury watch collection features rare and limited-edition timepieces from prestigious maisons such as Patek Philippe, F.P. Journe, Rolex, and Audemars Piguet, among others. Yet his appreciation for the Hilton offers a glimpse into what drives his passion for collecting. It's not simply about name recognition, wealth, or social status. He appreciates watches for their horological significance, historical context, and creative ingenuity.Throughout his collecting journey, O'Leary has championed independent and boutique watchmakers, including Simon Brette, Rexhep Rexhepi, and Jacob & Co. His collection also includes five Chanel J12 watches and a one-of-a-kind Chanel Boy·Friend timepiece, reflecting an appreciation for styles beyond the traditional luxury watch collector's playbook.He may have spanked Timothée Chalamet on the silver screen, and he may scream,“You are an idiot! I'm out!” on Shark Tank. But beneath his ruthless businessman persona, his enthusiasm for this little Hilton seems to have very little to do with money. It's about something far more human: the emotional connection between a collector and an object that speaks to them.Fans can catch more of Mr. Wonderful on Shark Tank Season 18, Wednesdays at 10/9c on ABC or streaming on Hulu.

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InfoforNYC

Mr. Wonderful shares genuine passion for horology with friend Eddie Goziker.

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Mr. Wonderful Shares His Love of Horology Ahead of Shark Tank's New Season News Provided By infofornyc October 12, 2026, 22:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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