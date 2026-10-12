Liz's Ark Announces Plans For Pet-Inclusive Housing For Domestic Violence Survivors & Former Foster Youth In Chicago

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Pet-inclusive housing on Chicago's South Side for domestic violence survivors and adults aging out of foster care.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Liz's Ark, a pending 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is developing a new housing initiative on the South Side of Chicago for domestic violence survivors and adults who have aged out of the foster care system - with a defining difference: residents will be able to bring their pets with them.The organization was created in memory of Elizabeth Martinez, the sister of the co-founder, who was a victim of domestic violence.Elizabeth left behind three children, as well as beloved family pets. In the aftermath of her death, Maribelle stepped in to help raise the children, an experience that gave the founders a deeply personal understanding of the lasting impact domestic violence can have on an entire family.That experience became part of the inspiration for Liz's Ark.Over the years, founders Maribelle and Asha have also taken in animals whenever they were able and became increasingly aware of a major gap facing people in crisis: many shelters, transitional housing programs, and residential facilities are unable to accommodate pets.For someone trying to escape domestic violence or transition into stable housing after aging out of foster care, that limitation can create an impossible choice.A person may be forced to decide between leaving a dangerous or unstable situation and abandoning an animal who may be one of their strongest sources of comfort and emotional support.Liz's Ark was conceived as a way to help eliminate that choice.“Liz's Ark grew out of personal loss, but also out of seeing a very real need,” the founders said.“We believe people rebuilding their lives should not have to leave behind the animals they love in order to find safety and stability.”The planned South Side Chicago residence will serve domestic violence survivors and adults transitioning out of the foster care system, while creating an environment designed to welcome their pets as part of the household.The founders envision Liz's Ark as more than housing. The goal is to create a supportive setting where residents can begin rebuilding their independence, stability, and sense of home while remaining connected to the animals who have often accompanied them through some of the most difficult periods of their lives.The name "Liz's Ark" honors Elizabeth while representing the organization's broader mission of providing refuge to both people and animals.The initiative is being sponsored in part by IC en Scene, an organization focused on advocacy, safety, education, in Film and Fashion while creating more respectful environments for individuals experiencing vulnerable circumstances.As Liz's Ark moves forward with its nonprofit development and launch, the organization is actively seeking donors, sponsors, community partners, foundations, businesses, and individuals who would like to help bring the project to life.Donations and sponsorship support will help with property rehabilitation, residential spaces, pet-friendly accommodations, operations, programming, and resources for future residents.Those interested in donating, partnering with Liz's Ark, or learning more about the project may contact:Email:...About Liz's Ark:Liz's Ark is a pending 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization being developed on Chicago's South Side to provide pet-inclusive housing for domestic violence survivors and adults who have aged out of the foster care system.Named in memory of Elizabeth Martinez Marquez, whose life was lost to domestic violence, Liz's Ark was founded with the belief that individuals seeking safety, independence, and a new beginning should not have to choose between secure housing and keeping the animals they love.About IC en Scene:IC en Scene supports safer and more respectful environments through advocacy, education, consultation, and intimacy coordination services.Media, Partnership, and Donor Contact:...

Maribelle Martinez

IC en Scene

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Liz's Ark Announces Plans for Pet-Inclusive Housing for Domestic Violence Survivors & Former Foster Youth in Chicago News Provided By IC en Scene October 12, 2026, 22:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



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