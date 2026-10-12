Airbnb's Alex Bender Breaks Down The Fall Travel Trends Defining The Season And The New Features Making Every Trip Easier On Yourupdatetv

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NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans aren't waiting for summer to travel. They're hitting the road this fall in record numbers. Recently, Alex Bender, Senior Communications Manager at Airbnb, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to break down the biggest fall travel trends of 2026 and introduce exciting new Airbnb features that make planning, booking, and enjoying a trip easier than ever.

From Gen Z seeking out quirky small towns with colorful local lore to fans turning iconic stadiums into bucket list destinations, how people are traveling this fall is changing. Here are some of the top questions and expert insights from Alex Bender, Senior Communications Manager at Airbnb:

What does new Airbnb data reveal about how Americans are traveling this fall and why weekend trips are having a major moment?

"The big story this fall is that people are choosing more frequent, shorter getaways rather than waiting for one big vacation," Bender said. New Airbnb data shows that 60% of travelers are planning a weekend getaway this falli, making it the most popular season for short trips. Top destinations include Tannersville, New York; Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania; and Blue Ridge, Georgia, all places that deliver the classic fall experience travelers are craving.

Families are leading the surge, with travel among families with infants up nearly 25% compared to last fall. "Travel is becoming something people can do more often," Bender added. "A Friday to Sunday getaway instead of one big trip that you planned months in advance."

Gen Z is leading a new travel trend called lore-tripping. What is it and which under-the-radar destinations are they flocking to this season?

"Lore-tripping is basically traveling for the story," Bender explained. Rather than heading to the most famous destination, Gen Z travelers are asking what's the weirdest, most interesting story behind a place. He pointed to Point Pleasant, West Virginia, birthplace of the Mothman legend, as a prime example, noting it now draws visitors with a museum, a statue, and an annual festival. "It's less about looking for the most obvious destination, and more about finding a place where you can come home with a truly unique story," he said.

Another big trend is groundhopping. What is it and how are sports and live events changing the way people plan their trips?

Bender described groundhopping as traveling specifically to experience an iconic venue. "Think about someone who isn't just going to see a football game. They're traveling because they want to experience an iconic stadium," he said.

With college football, MLB playoffs, concerts, and major live events all happening this fall, fans are building entire weekends around the experience, including where they're staying, where they're eating, and what else they can explore nearby. Nearly 70% of travelers say groundhopping at iconic stadiums and venues is turning live events into full travel experiencesii.

Beyond the trends, Airbnb has some exciting new features launching this fall. What can travelers expect and how do they make planning a trip easier?

Bender highlighted several updates from Airbnb's fall update designed to make the full trip easier from start to finish. Travelers can now connect with friends and family on Airbnb to see where they've stayed, what they've recommended, and where they're going next.

New AI-powered search lets users describe exactly what they're looking for in their own words and get matched with homes, experiences, and services, with the ability to compare options side by side using AI-generated summaries.

New on-trip services, including grocery delivery through Instacart, laundry pickup and delivery, baby gear rentals, and local experiences like boat rentals in South Florida, mean travelers can pack lighter and spend more time enjoying the destination. "This is really about making it easier to pack light and spend your time actually enjoying your destination," Bender said.

To learn more and start booking a fall getaway, visit airbnb.com or download the Airbnb app.

About Alex Bender

Based in Santa Cruz, California, Alex Bender is a Senior Communications Manager at Airbnb, where he helps tell the story around the latest features across Airbnb Stays, Experiences, and Services. He can speak to everything from planning a family trip with AI, to booking the Airbnb Services that make for an unforgettable bachelorette party.

About Airbnb

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 5.5 million hosts who have welcomed over 2.5 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, hosts offer unique stays, experiences, and services that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Airbnb.

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i Survey data is based on a nationally representative online survey commissioned by Airbnb and conducted by Focaldata in July 2026 of 2,000 US adults.

ii Survey data is based on a nationally representative online survey commissioned by Airbnb and conducted by Focaldata in July 2026 of 2,000 US adults.

Media Contact

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

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