Nexlife Announces October 2026 GLP-1 Price Index On Online Prices Of Compounded Tirzepatide And Semaglutide







Photo 2: Compounded tirzepatide prices at 14 online telehealth programs, from the NexLife GLP-1 Price Index (prices checked Oct. 7-8, 2026). Each dot is one program's all-in, month-to-month price; the median is $222. Compounded tirzepatide is not FDA-approved.







Photo 3: Compounded semaglutide prices at 16 online telehealth programs, from the NexLife GLP-1 Price Index (prices checked Oct. 7-8, 2026). The median is $175; the lowest, $79, is a labeled sale price on a one-month plan. Compounded semaglutide is not FDA-approved.

The index is intended to help consumers and reporters compare published prices for compounded GLP-1 medications on the same basis. Compounded medications are prepared by state-licensed pharmacies for individual prescriptions and are not FDA-approved.







Photo 4: How the NexLife GLP-1 Price Index counts a monthly price: all-in with any required membership, month-to-month plan prices, dose-based prices flagged, sale prices labeled, and every price linked to its source and dated.

About NexLife

NexLife is a LegitScript-certified telehealth and care-coordination company for weight management, metabolic health, hormone optimization and longevity care, based in Wilmington, Delaware. Physicians with Nexlife Medical Group P.C., an affiliated medical group, make every prescribing decision, and state-licensed 503A partner pharmacies fill prescriptions. NexLife focuses on transparent, all-in pricing and physician-led care, and publishes the GLP-1 Price Index.

Media contact

NexLife Press Team

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300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 210, Wilmington, Delaware 19801

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







