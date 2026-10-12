What five tile samples cost delivered at nine Australian online tile shops, published terms rechecked 9 October 2026.

An updated comparison of published sample, delivery and returns terms shows wide differences in what Australian buyers pay around a tile order.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tilekind, an Australian online tile retailer, has published an updated comparison of the sample, delivery and returns terms set out by nine Australian online tile shops, including its own. The figures come from each shop's public web pages, rechecked on 9 October 2026. Individual shops are not named in this release; the full comparison on Tilekind's website lists them.Samples. All nine shops publish what a sample order costs, and all nine allow five samples in a single order. Five samples delivered to a metropolitan address cost between A$9.95 and A$44.95 using each shop's cheapest published option, and five of the nine came to A$15. None of the nine offers both the sample pieces and their postage free. Four of the other eight shops say they return some or all of the sample cost against a later tile order, each with its own time limit or minimum spend.Delivery. Tile delivery is priced in four different ways: a flat rate by area, a rate by weight, a charge per pallet, or a quote at checkout. Leaving aside parcel rates for 15 kg or less, published starting rates range from A$25 to A$144.95, but they are not like for like: the lowest covers up to 35 kg and the highest a full pallet. Two shops show no figure until checkout. Only one of the nine offers free delivery on tile orders above a set value, and only to certain areas, with a set amount off delivery elsewhere. None carries tiles inside as a standard service.Returns. Five of the nine accept change-of-mind returns after delivery. Where a return window is stated, it runs from 7 to 30 days, and restocking fees range from 5% to at least 30%. Eight of the nine ask the customer to pay return freight, and seven set a deadline for reporting transit damage, from 48 hours to seven business days. Under the Australian Consumer Law, rights for damaged, faulty or incorrect goods apply regardless of a shop's returns policy."Buyers usually start with the tile itself, and only later find that samples, delivery and returns change what an order really costs. Setting those terms side by side, from each shop's own pages, is meant to make that comparison easier before an order is placed," said Yanan Chen of Tilekind.Tilekind's own terms appear in the same tables: samples at A$3 a piece with free delivery on sample orders; tile delivery priced by the weight of the order and the destination state, from A$25 to A$59 for up to 35 kg, one or two boxes, and from A$95 to A$199 for a single pallet; A$100 off when the products in an order come to A$1,500 or more, a discount on the order rather than on delivery; and a 14-day change-of-mind return with a 20% restocking fee. Tilekind's delivery rates took effect on 10 October 2026, the day after the other shops' terms were rechecked. The comparison records published terms only. It does not test checkouts or measure delivery times, and shops can change their terms at any time.About TilekindTilekind is an online tile shop based in Melbourne, operated by Thunderclap Works Pty Ltd. It has sold porcelain, ceramic and marble-look tiles and marble mosaics online since 2026, with delivery to every Australian state and territory. Tilekind is a retailer; it does not manufacture or install tiles, and orders are delivered rather than collected.

Yanan Chen

Tilekind

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Tilekind Review of Nine Australian Online Tile Shops Finds Five Samples Cost From A$9.95 to A$44.95 Delivered News Provided By Tilekind October 12, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Retail



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