Dozens Escape Research Vessel Fire Off Grand Isle Chopin Law Firm Shares Guidance For Offshore Workers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Chopin Law Firm Responds to Rem Andes Vessel Fire in the Gulf

GRAND ISLE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dozens of people escaped a fire aboard a research vessel about 100 nautical miles south of Grand Isle on Monday morning, October 12, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The fire broke out aboard the Cyprus-flagged Rem Andes, forcing those on board to evacuate onto life rafts. Good Samaritans aboard nearby boats helped bring them safely to Port Fourchon.

The fire has since been extinguished, and no injuries have been reported. Crew members are waiting for a salvage company to remove the vessel from the water while the Coast Guard assesses potential pollution threats. The cause of the fire has not been released.

“Everyone getting home safely is the best possible outcome when a fire breaks out offshore,” said Justin Chopin, owner and managing partner of Chopin Law Firm.“The crews on nearby boats did what Gulf mariners have always done for each other. For anyone who works on the water, this is also a good reminder to know your rights before an emergency happens, not after.”

The maritime injury lawyers at Chopin Law Firm encourage offshore and vessel workers to keep these steps in mind after any shipboard emergency:

- Get checked out, even if you feel fine. Smoke exposure and strains from a rushed evacuation may not show symptoms right away.

- Report any injury in writing. Keep a copy and note the date, time, and who you told.

- Keep your own records. Save medical paperwork, photos, witness names, and messages from your employer or its insurer.

- Be careful with early statements. Understand your rights before giving a recorded statement or signing paperwork.

- Know which law may apply. Depending on your job and connection to the vessel, you may have rights under the Jones Act, general maritime law (including maintenance and cure), or the Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act. Claims involving foreign-flagged vessels can raise added questions about which country's law governs.

Anyone with questions about their rights after a maritime accident can contact Chopin Law Firm at (504) 475-2429 or visit for a free case evaluation.

This story is developing; details may change as the investigation progresses.

About Chopin Law Firm

Chopin Law Firm is a Louisiana personal injury firm representing clients in car accident, maritime, workers' compensation, and other injury cases. The firm is committed to providing accessible legal services and advocating for individuals seeking compensation after harm caused by negligence.

Delaney Hibbits

Exults Digital Marketing Agency

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Dozens Escape Research Vessel Fire Off Grand Isle; Chopin Law Firm Shares Guidance for Offshore Workers News Provided By Delaney Hibbits, Exults Digital Marketing Agency October 12, 2026, 22:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Social Media



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