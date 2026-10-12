Tomo Marjanovic To Speak At Forbes Middle East Medical Tourism And Wellness Summit In Dubai

Marjanovic joins the third Forbes Middle East Medical Tourism and Wellness Summit as a featured speaker, December 8-9 at the One&Only Royal Mirage.

- Tomo MarjanovicDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Tomo Marjanovic, founder and CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation, will appear as a featured speaker at the third edition of the Forbes Middle East Medical Tourism and Wellness Summit, taking place December 8-9, 2026, at the One&Only Royal Mirage in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Presented by American Hospital Dubai, the summit gathers healthcare leaders, clinic founders and economic decision-makers to examine how medical travel and wellness are reshaping care across the region.The summit returns for its third year after a second edition in December 2025 that hosted more than 100 speakers over two days. Marjanovic joins this year's lineup as the founder of a clinic group focused on hormone optimization, peptide therapy and longevity medicine, with locations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas and a telemedicine practice that serves patients nationwide.The invitation brings Marjanovic back to the city where his education in the field began. In 2019, the same year he founded Aspire Rejuvenation, he completed the Masterclass in Hormone & Regenerative Therapies in Dubai, organized by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine's Dubai academy in partnership with A4M. It was his first formal credential in the space, and his first look at a market that has since become one of the world's leading destinations for health and wellness travel."I came to Dubai in 2019 as a student. Same year I opened Aspire," Marjanovic said. "Last time I sat in the audience. This time I'm on the stage. People fly here for their health. They don't settle for normal."Marjanovic is not a physician and does not diagnose, prescribe, or treat patients directly. Every protocol at Aspire Rejuvenation is designed and overseen by Dr. Joseph Clark, a licensed physician, along with Aspire's team of licensed nurse practitioners, based on bloodwork and ongoing lab monitoring. Marjanovic's role is building and leading that clinical team and the standard it is held to.A former 12-year law enforcement officer who received the Public Safety Medal of Valor, Marjanovic has built a large following on Instagram, his largest platform, where he shares the research behind the protocols Aspire offers. His credentials include the Advanced Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy certification through WorldLink Medical and, as of October 2026, the SSRP Institute's Peptide Therapy Certification, earned with a perfect score.ABOUT TOMO MARJANOVICTomo Marjanovic is a certified hormone optimization specialist, author, and Founder and CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation, a leading name in hormone optimization and longevity medicine, with clinics specializing in hormone replacement therapy, peptides, medical weight management, sexual health, and regenerative medicine. He holds certification from the American Board of Hormone Replacement Therapy (ABHRT). A former competitive bodybuilder and 12-year law enforcement veteran who received the Public Safety Medal of Valor, Marjanovic has studied hormones and human performance for decades. He is the author of Operation Optimal and was named a Top 100 Healthcare Visionary by the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare. Tomo Marjanovic is represented by Moon Media Affairs.ABOUT MOON MEDIA AFFAIRSMoon Media Affairs is a Florida-based public relations and media agency specializing in strategic communications, brand positioning, media relations, and reputation management. The agency represents celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs, executives, health and wellness leaders, and other high-profile individuals and brands. With a focus on finding the story, promoting the message, and protecting the reputation, Moon Media Affairs helps clients strengthen their public presence and navigate today's fast-moving media landscape.

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Tomo Marjanovic to Speak at Forbes Middle East Medical Tourism and Wellness Summit in Dubai News Provided By Moon Media Affairs LLC October 12, 2026, 22:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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