Ingenio Medical Group Announces Plans For National Virtual Care Service Powered By Patient-Centric AI

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Physician-led medical group plans to support patients virtually while helping provider and network partners improve access, quality, and cost

- Deepak Mital

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ingenio Medical Group, a planned independent, physician-led medical group, today announced plans to develop a national virtual care service that will work alongside local healthcare providers and use IngenioCare to help patients navigate care across providers and settings. The organization will be led clinically by Dr. Ravi Badlani and Dr. Deepak Mital and plans to provide care through licensed physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other healthcare professionals, subject to applicable state licensing and regulatory requirements.

The model is designed to extend the reach of local providers by helping patients stay engaged with care plans, complete referrals, access follow-up services, and connect with appropriate in-person care when needed.“Our goal is to create a more connected patient experience while strengthening the role of local providers,” said Alex Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ingenio Care.“Patients often need support after a visit to understand what comes next. We want to make that process easier while keeping the physician relationship at the center.”

Through the combined Ingenio Medical Group and IngenioCare model, patients may be able to access licensed clinicians virtually, maintain longitudinal health information, navigate specialist referrals, coordinate laboratory, pharmacy, imaging, and diagnostic services, connect with local providers, better understand care options and pricing, and receive ongoing AI-enabled navigation and support. The goal is to reduce fragmentation and give patients greater continuity and visibility as they move through the healthcare system.

Benefits for Providers and Network Partners

Ingenio Medical Group is designed to support physicians, medical groups, health systems, ACOs, health plans, and other organizations responsible for patient populations. For providers, the model can extend patient engagement beyond the office visit, improve referral completion, and support continuity across care settings. For network and population-health partners, it can provide scalable virtual clinical support and patient navigation without requiring each organization to build these capabilities independently.

“We expect to help our partners improve access, quality, and cost for the patients and members they serve,” Kumar said.“Better navigation and follow-up can help patients receive the care that has already been recommended and connect with the right setting when additional services are needed.”

The model is also intended to support value-based and longitudinal care programs, including Medicare initiatives, the ACCESS Model, Chronic Care Management (CCM), and other programs that depend on patient engagement, care coordination, access, and measurable outcomes.

Invitation to Providers and Healthcare Organizations

As Ingenio Medical Group enters its preparatory phase, physicians, medical groups, health systems, ACOs, health plans, specialty practices, laboratories, pharmacies, imaging centers, and other healthcare organizations are invited to explore participation in the IngenioCare network. The company plans to use this phase to expand relationships with organizations that can provide in-person and ancillary services when patients need them.

Participating organizations may benefit from greater visibility, additional referrals, improved continuity across care settings, and opportunities to participate in virtual, longitudinal, and value-based care programs.“We want to build this network collaboratively,” Kumar said.“Our partners provide the local services patients depend on, while our role is to help patients stay connected and navigate what comes next.”

Organizations interested in participating may contact... or visit IngenioCare.

Strategic Relationship With Ingenio Care

Ingenio Medical Group and Ingenio Care, Inc. will operate as separate and independent organizations. Ingenio Care plans to provide technology, administrative infrastructure, operational services, and other non-clinical support through a management services relationship. Ingenio Care will have no ownership or financial interest in Ingenio Medical Group and will not direct clinical decision-making. The structure is intended to allow the medical group to focus on clinical care while using the technology, network, and infrastructure developed by Ingenio Care.

About Ingenio Medical Group

Ingenio Medical Group is a planned independent, physician-led medical group developing a national virtual care model focused on patient continuity and collaboration with local healthcare providers. Learn more at .

About Ingenio Care

Ingenio Care, Inc. is a healthcare technology and management services company. Its Ingenio Care platform combines patient health information, provider discovery, referral navigation, care coordination, conversational AI, and pricing transparency. Learn more at and .

Media Contact

Patrick Childress

Lombard, Illinois

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Patrick Childress

Ingenio Care

+1 630-657-0303

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