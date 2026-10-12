Fluence Energy, Inc. Investors: November 27, 2026, Filing Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Affected FLNC Investor Summary



Who: Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC )

What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Class Period: November 24, 2025 through September 16, 2026

Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: November 27, 2026

Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's ability to meet its financial guidance Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Fluence Energy, Inc. (Fluence Energy) (NASDAQ: FLNC) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Fluence Energy securities between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned Hatweek v. Fluence Energy, Inc., No. 26-cv-08475 (S.D.N.Y.). Investors have until November 27, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

If you purchased or acquired Fluence Energy securities and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorney href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title=""> Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at .... There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

To view the Fluence Energy video on YouTube, click here:

FLUENCE ENERGY, INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fluence Energy's ability to deliver its backlog and recognize the revenue underlying its fiscal 2026 guidance depended on new contract manufacturing facilities, including facilities that were not completed, not operational, and/or not capable of producing at the volumes the company's guidance assumed; (2) the corrective measures Fluence Energy had implemented to address production problems at its contract manufacturers were not resolving those problems, which continued and extended to the company's new facilities; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why did Fluence Energy's Stock Drop?

On February 4, 2026 and August 5, 2026, Fluence Energy reported disappointing quarterly financial results, including GAAP gross profit margin declines, an increase in net losses, and weaker than expected revenue. As a result, Fluence Energy's stock price fell significantly and the company slashed its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance and its adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Then, on September 16, 2026, Fluence Energy announced through a mid-quarter guidance update that the company was cutting its full year revenue guidance by approximately $600 million to $2.4 billion. Additionally, Fluence Energy further cut its full year adjusted EBITDA guidance from negative $10 million to negative $200 million, attributed to“delays in the ramp-up of our contract manufacturing facility.” On this news, Fluence Energy's stock price fell $1.39 per share, or 15.36%, to close at $7.66 per share on September 17, 2026.

WHAT FLUENCE ENERGY, INC. INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by November 27, 2026.Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you.Retain counsel of choice or take no action.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR FLUENCE ENERGY, INC. INVESTORS:

Fluence Energy investors may, no later than November 27, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Fluence Energy investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

...



May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.