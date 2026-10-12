Saatva And Chiro One Partner To Support Restorative Sleep And Whole-Body Wellness

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Saatva's mattresses are now available on the Chiro One Marketplace, expanding access to sleep solutions designed to support wellness beyond the clinic.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Saatva and Chiro One Wellness Centers announced a new partnership bringing Saatva's luxury handcrafted mattresses to the Chiro One Marketplace. The partnership gives Chiro One patients access to Saatva's premium sleep solutions as part of the Marketplace's growing collection of products and services designed to support recovery and long-term well-being.

Saatva and Chiro One share a commitment to helping people feel and function at their best, recognizing that wellness extends beyond the time spent in the clinic. By making restorative sleep a more intentional part of the wellness conversation, the partnership encourages patients to consider their sleep environment as another important component of their daily routines.

“Sleep is foundational to how we feel, recover, and perform each day, yet it can be easy to overlook when we think about overall wellness,” said Scott Perkins, B2B Partnership Development Manager at Saatva.“Chiro One shares our belief that wellness is about the choices we make every day, and we're excited to bring Saatva's restorative sleep experience to its patients through the Chiro One Marketplace.”

Founded in 2010, Saatva pioneered a new approach to mattress shopping, bringing handcrafted luxury mattresses and bedroom furnishings directly to consumers with complimentary white-glove delivery. Saatva mattresses are made to order and assembled in the USA using premium, globally sourced materials, including recycled steel, organic cotton, and CertiPUR-US® certified foams. Each mattress is hand-delivered and set up in the customer's home, never compressed in a box for doorstep delivery.

“Supporting our patients' health means looking beyond the time they spend with us in the clinic,” said Dr. George Walker, founding member at Chiro One Wellness Centers.“Movement, recovery, stress, nutrition, and sleep are all part of the bigger wellness picture. By bringing trusted sleep solutions like Saatva to the Chiro One Marketplace, we're giving patients another way to invest in the habits and environments that support how they feel every day.”

The Chiro One Marketplace connects patients with carefully selected products and services that support their health beyond the chiropractic appointment, from movement and recovery to nutrition and sleep.

Saatva mattresses are now available through the Chiro One Marketplace, where patients can explore select Saatva sleep solutions and receive a 15% discount on their purchase.

About Saatva

Saatva, the first company to sell luxury mattresses online, was founded with a mission to inspire the world to prioritize healthy and restorative sleep. Since 2010, the company has pioneered a direct-to-consumer model that delivers exceptional quality, service, and design through a more streamlined, elevated shopping experience, bringing a new level of efficiency and transparency to the premium mattress category. Its name is derived from the Sanskrit word meaning truth, purity, and wholeness, which guides the brand in everything it does. Saatva's handcrafted mattresses are assembled in the USA in the company's own factories with globally sourced premium materials that are better for sleepers and the environment.

Saatva offers best-in-class mattresses across multiple sleep categories - including innerspring, memory foam, latex, hybrid, adjustable air, and specialty designs - plus designer bedroom furniture and luxury bedding products available online and in a growing number of Viewing Rooms across the country. Made with recycled steel, organic cotton, and CertiPUR-US® certified foams, Saatva mattresses reflect the company's commitment to thoughtful craftsmanship and wellness. Each mattress is hand-delivered and set up in the customer's home via complimentary white-glove delivery - never compressed in a box for doorstep shipping.

For over 15 years, Saatva has delivered exceptional comfort and an unparalleled mattress and home furnishings experience that captures the luxury of restorative sleep. For more information about Saatva and any of its products, please visit the Saatva Press Room.

About Chiro One Wellness Centers

Chiro One Wellness Centers offers a patient-centered care model that combines chiropractic adjustments with active therapies to help relieve pain, improve physical function, and support overall wellness. With more than 100 clinics nationwide, Chiro One provides convenient access to care close to home and accepts many insurance plans to help reduce the cost of care. For more information, please visit ChiroOne.

Helina Santana

Chiro One Wellness Centers

+1 800-613-0922

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Saatva and Chiro One Partner to Support Restorative Sleep and Whole-Body Wellness News Provided By TVG Medulla LLC October 12, 2026, 21:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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