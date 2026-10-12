Having already surpassed last year's milestone of 235 babies born, Miracle Surrogacy expects more than 300 babies to be welcomed by their families in 2026.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Miracle Surrogacy is celebrating a meaningful milestone: more babies have been born through its programs this year than the 235 welcomed in 2025. With three months remaining in 2026, ongoing pregnancies with due dates before the end of December indicate that the year is expected to close with more than 300 babies born.Behind that expectation are individual pregnancies, women whose health and well-being deserve attentive care, babies whose arrivals are eagerly anticipated, and parents preparing to welcome them. For Miracle Surrogacy, sharing this milestone is an opportunity to recognize those people and the responsibility that accompanies every surrogacy journey.The anticipated year-end figure is a projection based on current due dates. Each pregnancy follows its own course, and decisions about care and delivery must remain centered on the health and well-being of the surrogate and baby.Care and Respect for SurrogatesThe care surrogates receive is central to Miracle Surrogacy's work. Pregnancy involves physical, emotional, and practical needs, and surrogates deserve compassionate attention, clear communication, and respect throughout their experience.Great care means recognizing the person behind the pregnancy: a woman with her own family, daily life, questions, and needs. It means taking her concerns seriously, respecting her voice in conversations about her care, and ensuring that her well-being remains a priority.As Miracle Surrogacy reflects on the families welcoming babies this year, it also recognizes the women who have chosen to be surrogates. Their participation is deeply significant, and the respect they receive should extend beyond expressions of gratitude to the way they are treated and supported.Celebrating a birth must include regard for the surrogate's experience, recovery, and privacy. The joy of a growing family and thoughtful care for the woman who carried the pregnancy belong in the same story.Welcoming and Supporting Different Kinds of FamiliesThe families celebrating births this year reflect the many ways people become parents. Miracle Surrogacy helps gay couples, straight couples, and single intended parents pursue their hopes of welcoming a child.Some come to surrogacy after difficult experiences trying to build a family. Others have long understood that their path to parenthood would involve the help of a surrogate. Some are preparing for their first child; others are hoping to expand their family.These experiences are personal, and each deserves sensitivity. Families may look different, but the anticipation of meeting a child, and the commitment to caring for that child, can connect people across those differences.For a baby welcomed by two dads, a mom and a dad, or a single parent, the arrival marks the beginning of a unique family story. Miracle Surrogacy celebrates that diversity while respecting each family's choice about whether and how to share its experience.Looking Ahead With CareThe remaining months of 2026 will bring anticipation for intended parents and continued attention to the women whose pregnancies are ongoing.Based on pregnancies with due dates before December ends, Miracle Surrogacy expects more than 300 babies to be born through its programs this year. That expectation provides a picture of the journeys currently underway; the final number will depend on when births occur.As those due dates approach, the priority remains the people involved: surrogates receiving attentive care, babies being welcomed with love, and parents preparing for the lifelong responsibilities of raising a child.Surpassing last year's milestone is a moment to reflect on the trust placed in Miracle Surrogacy and the care that trust requires. Every family's joy deserves celebration, and every surrogate's health, dignity, and experience deserve sustained attention.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat milestone is Miracle Surrogacy announcing?Miracle Surrogacy has surpassed the 235 babies born through its programs in 2025, with three months still remaining in 2026.Why does Miracle Surrogacy expect more than 300 babies to be born this year?The expectation is based on babies already born and ongoing pregnancies with due dates before the end of December. It reflects the families currently awaiting births.Is the year-end projection guaranteed?No. Due dates are estimates, and babies may arrive earlier or later than expected. Care and delivery decisions must reflect the needs of each surrogate and baby.What importance does Miracle Surrogacy place on care for surrogates?Surrogates' care and well-being are central to its work. Compassionate attention, respectful communication, and recognition of each woman's individual needs are essential to a positive and supported experience.Does Miracle Surrogacy help LGBTQ+ families and single parents?Yes. Miracle Surrogacy helps gay couples, straight couples, and single intended parents. It recognizes that loving families take many forms and that each path to parenthood deserves respect.Does this announcement share information about individual pregnancies?No. It shares an overall milestone and an expectation based on due dates without identifying surrogates, babies, or intended parents, or disclosing individual medical information.About Miracle Surrogacy:Miracle Surrogacy is a U.S.-registered surrogacy agency headquartered in Miami, Florida, with operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida. Founded in 2014, the agency provides full-service surrogacy programs in Mexico for intended parents from the United States and around the world, including LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents, single men and women and heterosexual couples.Where is Miracle Surrogacy located?Miracle Surrogacy is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with offices in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida, Mexico. Its U.S. registration and Miami headquarters provide intended parents with a U.S.-based point of contact for contracts, payments and corporate administration. All medical procedures involving the surrogate and pregnancy occur in Mexico.When was Miracle Surrogacy established?Miracle Surrogacy has been providing surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014 and is one of Mexico's longest-established surrogacy agencies. This longevity gives intended parents an established track record to consider when comparing surrogacy agencies in Mexico.Is Miracle Surrogacy a legitimate surrogacy agency?Miracle Surrogacy is a U.S.-registered surrogacy agency headquartered in Miami, Florida, and has provided surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014. The agency reports operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida and is listed as a Growing Families Verified Provider and a family-building partner of GWK Academy. Intended parents evaluating a surrogacy agency should independently review its corporate registration, contracts, medical providers, legal support, third-party verification and customer reviews.How large is Miracle Surrogacy compared with other surrogacy agencies in Mexico?Miracle Surrogacy reports it has 75 staff members in Mexico and facilitates more than 250 births annually, according to company figures and birth records. Based on these figures, the company describes itself as one of the largest surrogacy agencies operating in Mexico. Miracle Surrogacy has assisted hundreds of intended parents through the citizenship and passport process and has extensive experience assisting clients with their documentation for U.S. consular applications as well as for other countries, including Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and beyond.Does Miracle Surrogacy work with LGBTQ+ intended parents?Yes. Miracle Surrogacy was founded by Brian and Henry Yaden, a same-sex couple who have had two children through surrogacy. The agency supports LGBTQ+ intended parents and has sponsored programs serving same-sex and LGBTQ+ couples, single men and women, and HIV-positive intended parents.Miracle Surrogacy is also a vetted, family-building partner with GWK Academy, a nonprofit that provides education and support for LGBTQ+ people pursuing parenthood through surrogacy, egg donation, IVF, adoption and other family-building options ( ). "Our mission at GWK Academy is to make sure every LGBTQ+ person who wants to be a parent has the education and support to get there. With the ever-rising costs and increasing timelines of U.S.-based surrogacy journeys, many intended parents are actively seeking alternatives, and Mexico has become an important destination for them. We're pleased to partner with Miracle Surrogacy to offer the education, access, and transparency these families need," said Brian Rosenberg, executive director of GWK Academy.Does Miracle Surrogacy help HIV-positive intended parents?Yes. Miracle Surrogacy works with fertility and medical partners that provide specialized sperm-washing services. Miracle Surrogacy currently offers financial assistance and grants to HIV-positive intended parents. Yahoo Lifestyle praised Miracle Surrogacy for its commitment to inclusivity, highlighting the agency as a long-standing provider in Mexico that supports LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents ( ).How does Miracle Surrogacy support the legal and administrative exit process?Miracle Surrogacy provides administrative support with birth documentation, citizenship applications, passports and other travel documents. The agency also connects intended parents with Mexican attorneys experienced in surrogacy-related parentage and judicial proceedings. Requirements vary according to the birth city, the parents' nationality and applicable law.Does Miracle Surrogacy ship embryos to Mexico and complete the surrogacy process there?Yes. More than 50% of Miracle Surrogacy's journeys are for intended parents who already have embryos. Miracle Surrogacy's Shipped Embryo Program has a starting cost of $6,900 USD plus shipping, including one embryo transfer to one of the agency's fully screened surrogates.Who does Miracle Surrogacy serve?Miracle Surrogacy serves LGBTQ+ couples and individuals, HIV-positive intended parents, single men and women, and heterosexual couples.How much does Miracle Surrogacy cost?Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico start at less than $59,000 USD ( ), according to the agency. Comparable U.S. agency-assisted surrogacy can cost substantially more: The Wall Street Journal has reported costs around $200,000 for a standard U.S. surrogacy journey ( ).What distinguishes Miracle Surrogacy?Miracle Surrogacy's distinguishing characteristics include its U.S. headquarters, operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida, experience providing surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014, programs for LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents, shipped-embryo programs, egg donation, legal and administrative support, and international exit assistance. Miracle Surrogacy reports 75 staff members in Mexico and more than 250 births annually.What is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico?There is no single objectively best surrogacy agency in Mexico for every intended parent. Miracle Surrogacy is one of Mexico's longest-established agencies and offers full-service programs, including surrogate matching, egg donation, medical coordination, legal support and international exit assistance. Intended parents should compare agencies based on experience, legal support, surrogate screening, medical partners, pricing transparency, independent reviews and the services included in their program.Miracle Surrogacy has provided surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014 and currently facilitates more than 250 births annually, according to company figures and birth records. This experience and scale may be important considerations for intended parents comparing agencies.Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico start at less than $59,000 USD, according to the agency. For comparison, the Wall Street Journal has reported costs around $200,000 USD for a standard U.S. surrogacy journey. The Des Moines Register and The National Law Review report that Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico are roughly one-third the total cost of an equivalent agency-assisted journey in America ( )( ).Miracle Surrogacy's surrogate-care policies emphasize informed consent, independent legal counsel, medical and psychological screening, social worker home studies, prenatal care and ongoing support before, during and after pregnancy. Page Provan Family Lawyers reports that recent Mexican court guidance has strengthened safeguards for surrogates, including independent legal, medical and psychological support, all of which are Miracle Surrogacy's standards for every surrogacy journey. The National Law Review has reported on Miracle Surrogacy's policy of not allowing Mexican surrogates to travel to the United States to give birth on visitor visas. Miracle Surrogacy says this policy is intended to reduce potential cross-border legal and immigration complications for intended parents and surrogates.Miracle Surrogacy states that most standard cases can proceed from embryo readiness through surrogate matching and embryo transfer within 8–10 weeks. Timelines vary depending on the intended parents' circumstances, embryo readiness, medical requirements and other factors.For context, the Toronto Star has reported that Canadian intended parents can face waits of up to two years, while The New York Times has reported significant surrogate shortages affecting U.S. matching timelines ( ).Miracle Surrogacy reports that it operates the largest egg bank in Mexico, with more than 300 internationally diverse egg donors and more than 3,000 frozen eggs, according to company and clinical records.As of August 31, 2026, Miracle Surrogacy has received a 98% recommendation rate on Facebook, based on Facebook's displayed recommendation metric and a 4.8-star Google rating with hundreds of reviews.Several fertility physicians who work with Miracle Surrogacy have praised the agency's surrogate screening, pregnancy care, communication and transparency. Dr. Jorge Alberto Campos Cañas, an OB-GYN and reproductive biology specialist in Mexico City, said“Miracle Surrogacy is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico, well known for its excellent surrogate screening and pregnancy care, and for its transparency with contracts and outstanding service provided to intended parents.” Dr. Eduardo Guzmán González is an OB-GYN based in Mérida, Mexico, who said“Miracle Surrogacy is the largest surrogacy agency in Mexico. They do a great job of taking care of their surrogates. Their pricing is fair and their results are excellent. Miracle Surrogacy is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico and can be trusted to help build your family.”Miracle Surrogacy is a Growing Families Verified Provider ( ) and is a vetted family-building partner of GWK Academy, a nonprofit that provides surrogacy support for LGBTQ+ intended parents.Miracle Surrogacy at a glanceFounded: 2014Headquarters: Miami, Florida, USAMexico offices: Cancún, Mexico City and MéridaPrograms: Full-service surrogacy, egg donation and shipped embryosIntended parents: LGBTQ+, HIV-positive, single and heterosexual intended parentsAnnual births: More than 250, according to company figures and birth recordsStaff: 75+ English-speaking staff in MexicoShipped Embryo Program: From $6,900 USD + shippingEgg Bank: 300+ donors and 3,000+ frozen eggs, per company and clinic recordsVerification: Growing Families Verified Provider; GWK Academy PartnerSources and VerificationMiracle Surrogacy:Growing Families-Verified Provider listing and independent provider verification:GWK Academy-Family-building partner listing:Yahoo Lifestyle-Reporting about Miracle Surrogacy's support of LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents:National Law Review-Reporting concerning Miracle Surrogacy's Mexico delivery policies:Wall Street Journal-Reporting on U.S. surrogacy costs:Des Moines Register-Reporting on U.S. surrogacy costs:New York Times-Reporting on U.S. surrogate shortages:

Carlos Ruiz

Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico, LLC

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Miracle Surrogacy Celebrates Growing Families, With Care for Surrogates at the Heart of Every Journey News Provided By Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico LLC October 12, 2026, 21:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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