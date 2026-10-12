Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO Of Cortavo Spotlighted On The 2026 Women Of The Channel List

Women of the Channel, Tiffany Bloomsky

Recognition Highlights Bloomsky's Leadership in Scaling Cortavo and Driving Client-First Innovation

- Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cortavo, the all-inclusive managed IT services provider, proudly announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Tiffany Bloomsky, Chief Executive Officer, on the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2026.This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2026 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and clients.Bloomsky is a dynamic leader in technology with more than 15 years of experience building and scaling organizations within the IT industry. As CEO of Cortavo, a fast-growing, female-led managed IT services provider, she sets the company's strategic direction and works closely across sales, marketing, and service teams to deliver secure, reliable, and scalable IT solutions for small and midmarket organizations. Under her leadership, Cortavo has become a trusted IT partner known for operational discipline, high service standards, and long-term client success.Over the past year, Bloomsky has played a pivotal role in advancing Cortavo's growth and market position. She guided the expansion of the marketing function to reach a broader and more targeted audience, partnered with the Chief of Staff to establish company-wide core values, and championed cross-functional collaboration across sales, marketing, operations, and service delivery. By improving communication and shared ownership across teams, she has helped Cortavo strengthen support for partners and deliver more consistent client outcomes.Bloomsky also led Cortavo through a significant financial restructuring, focusing on operational transparency, accountability, and long-term readiness. By establishing clearer processes and leadership alignment, she has rebuilt trust internally and externally, positioning the organization for sustainable growth and deeper impact across the industry.“It's a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company.“Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We're proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry.”“Being recognized on the 2026 Women of the Channel list is a tremendous honor, and it reflects the dedication of the entire Cortavo team,” said Bloomsky.“Our focus is on delivering exceptional experiences for our clients, investing in our people, and continuing to raise the bar across every part of our organization. This recognition motivates us to keep building Cortavo into a trusted, values-driven technology partner for the organizations we serve.”Looking ahead, Bloomsky is focused on elevating Cortavo by continuing to deliver outstanding service, investing in new tools and AI-driven efficiencies, and supporting the success of every team member. With an emphasis on operational discipline and exceptional client experience, she is positioning Cortavo for sustainable growth and strengthening its reputation as a trusted, values-driven technology partner.About CortavoCortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, providing small and mid-sized organizations with everything they need to run technology seamlessly. From hardware and help desk support to cybersecurity, internet connectivity, and cloud services, Cortavo eliminates the complexity of IT for a single monthly price. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo serves organizations across the U.S., helping them reduce downtime, boost productivity, and grow with confidence. Learn more at .About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Jessica BeaudetThe Channel Company...

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Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo Spotlighted on the 2026 Women of the Channel List News Provided By Cortavo October 12, 2026, 21:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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