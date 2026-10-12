'Two Hearts, One Rhythm': Asian Games Medallist Vithya Ramraj Shares Dance With Twin Sister (WATCH)

The Asian Games 2026 triple medallist and sprinter Vithya Ramraj has shared an adorable dance video with her twin sister, Nithya Ramraj, capturing their close bond and joyful moments together.

Vithya Ramraj clinched three medals at the 2026 Asian Games: gold in the women's 4x400m relay, silver in the mixed 4x400m relay, and bronze in the women's 400m hurdles, where she broke legendary sprinter PT Usha's national record. Her gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay was particularly impressive, as she anchored the team in the final leg to secure a memorable victory for India.

These three medals added to the other three she had won at the 2023 edition of the event in Hangzhou, China, where she played a crucial role in India's relay teams, taking her total to six Asian Games medals across the 2023 and 2026 editions.

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'Two Hearts, OneRhythmm'

As Vithya Ramraj once again captured the nation's heart with her sensational track exploits, off the field, the star sprinter brought smiles to her followers' faces by sharing a lighthearted, joyous dance reel alongside her twin sister, Nithya Ramraj.

In a video posted on her Instagram handle, Vithya and her twin sister Nithya, with a medal each in their hands, danced in complete sync, apparently as their way of celebrating her phenomenal success on the continental stage. Along with a video, Vithya wrote:

“Two hearts, one rhythm, endless memories! No celebration is complete without a crazy dance with my twin!"

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A post shared by Nithya ramraj (@nithya_ramraj)

Vithya's twin sister, Nithya, is also a professional athlete, having competed in the women's 100m hurdles and represented India at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Nithya, who works with the Income Tax Department, is also a national-level hurdler, with a personal best of 13.04 seconds in the women's 100m hurdles.

Vithya and Nithya have long stood as pillars of strength for one another, having grown up sharing everything from training gear to an unrelenting passion for sports.

Who is Vithya Ramraj?

Vithya Ramraj hails from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, where she grew up as the daughter of a truck driver, overcoming considerable financial hurdles alongside her identical twin sister, Nithya, to carve out a historic path in Indian athletics.

The twin sisters began playing hockey before switching to athletics when they joined another school for class 7 in Erode. After she joined Kongu Arts and Science College in Erode, where she pursued a Bachelor of Business Administration (2016 to 2019), Vithya represented national-level athletics competitions.

Vithya earned vital recognition under the mentorship of Dr. A. Sankar, Director of Physical Education, before taking her fierce competitive drive to the national stage. He participated in All India Inter-University competitions and won gold medals at national and university-level competitions.

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A post shared by VITHYA RAMRAJ | OLY. (@vithya_ramraj)

Initially, Vithya Ramraj focused on 100m and 200m sprints before she switched to the 400m run and 400m hurdles in 2017. The switch eventually paid off as she earned her first national recognition by winning two silver medals and a bronze medal at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, where she equaled PT Usha's legendary 400m hurdles national record.

In 2025, Vithya won the bronze medal in the women's 400, hurdles at the Asian Athletics Championships. In 2026, the 28-year-old won three medals at the Asian Games, including gold in the women's 4x400m relay, silver in the mixed 4x400m relay, and bronze in the women's 400m hurdles, continuing her impressive run.

Since 2021, Vithya and her twin sister, Nithya, have been training under the guidance of Nehpal Singh Rathore at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

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