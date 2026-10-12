Sierra Dreams Makes Bedding Behave With A Patent-Pending System

The AlignTM System connects sheets, duvet covers, and inserts to address the everyday frustrations traditional bedding leaves unsolved.

RENO, Nev., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Dreams, a bedding innovation company founded by a team of entrepreneurs led by product developer Zach Osness, today announced the introduction of its patent pending AlignTM System, a connected bedding solution designed to address everyday frustrations that traditional bedding has left unsolved for generations.

While bedding has evolved in materials, colors, and styles, many of its most common problems remain unchanged. Flat sheets come untucked, duvet inserts shift and bunch inside their covers, and bedding components separate throughout the night. Sierra Dreams developed the AlignTM System to address these challenges through a new approach to bedding design that treats the bed as a connected system rather than a collection of individual products.

The patent-pending AlignTM System uses strategically placed snaps to connect the flat sheet to the fitted sheet at the foot of the bed and secure the duvet insert to its cover at multiple points along the top and sides. By keeping these components connected, the system is designed to reduce shifting, twisting, and bunching while helping bedding stay aligned throughout the night.

“Bedding hasn't fundamentally changed in generations. We started asking why,” said Zach Osness, CEO and Founder of Sierra Dreams. “I've spent my career developing products where material choices, construction methods, manufacturing tolerances, and small design decisions matter. When we looked at bedding through that same lens, we saw problems people had simply learned to live with. That's what we are passionate about solving.”

Traditionally, individual bedding pieces were designed as separate products, never as parts of one system meant to work together. Sierra Dreams believes the elements of bedding should work together to create better sleep quality and improve ease of use. By applying design, development, and engineering expertise, the company is rethinking bedding as a whole. The result is sheets that stay in place and duvets that resist shifting and bunching.

“We were tired of being frustrated with bedding that didn't work the way it should,” Osness said. “The pieces had always been treated as separate products. We designed bedding as a system so it stays in place, works together, and does more of the work for you.”

Osness brings more than a decade of experience in product development, material development, engineering and global manufacturing to Sierra Dreams. Through Rove Supply Co., the company he built with his wife, he has helped develop and produce millions of products across technology, automotive, resort and beverage industries. Rove Supply earned two consecutive Top 500 placements on the Inc. 5000, ranking No. 301 in 2022 and No. 215 in 2023.

That development background extends beyond the AlignTM System to the materials themselves. Sierra Dreams custom develops its fabrics to exact specifications around the idea that the bed is a performance sleep environment. Sierra Dreams selects and develops fibers, yarns, weaves, and finishes for temperature regulation, airflow, moisture management, and handfeel, not simply appearance. For the sake of transparency and quality, all components and hardware are also independently tested for performance, durability, and chemical safety, including colorfastness, abrasion resistance, and hardware longevity. Sierra Dreams' organic cotton bedding is GOTS-certified organic, reflecting the company's emphasis on clean materials and health alongside performance.

Sierra Dreams' design priorities are organized around four principles: Thermal Regulation, Airflow Architecture, Structural Alignment, and Clean Material Integrity. Together, these four principles reflect the core Sierra Dreams belief that bedding should not only feel good when it is new, but should manage the sleep environment, stay where it belongs, and continue performing night after night.

“We aren't making bedding more complicated; we're making it more user-friendly. We're fixing the things people fight with every day and learned to live with,” Osness said. “The bed you make should be the bed you wake up in day after day.”

The AlignTM System is the first expression of Sierra Dreams' larger approach: designing bedding as a complete system rather than a collection of separate products. By bringing together performance materials, connected construction, and product engineering, Sierra Dreams is working to solve the everyday bedding problems people have simply learned to live with.

About Sierra Dreams:

Sierra Dreams is a Tahoe-region bedding company headquartered in Reno, Nevada. The company applies product engineering, clean materials, and systems thinking to longstanding problems with traditional bedding. Its patent-pending AlignTM System is designed to help keep key bedding components connected and in position, addressing common frustrations including untucked flat sheets and shifting duvet inserts. Sierra Dreams develops bedding around Thermal Regulation, Airflow Architecture, Structural Alignment, and Clean Material Integrity.

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