Crypto Pacs Spend $2.7M In House Races Ahead Of Upcoming Midterms

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Fairshake's political ecosystem is sharpening its focus on the 2026 midterm elections, with affiliated committees disclosing multi-million-dollar media spending less than a month before voters head to the polls. Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings reviewed in the period show Defend American Jobs and Protect Progress placing advertisements and funding direct-mail efforts to back candidates they view as supportive of pro-digital asset policy.

According to FEC documents filed Saturday, the two Fairshake affiliates reported a combined $2.7 million in spending on media. The expenditures cover both advertising and production costs, directed at Democratic and Republican candidates running for U.S. House of Representatives seats in 2026.

FEC filings show Defend American Jobs and Protect Progress together reported $2.7 million in media spending supporting 2026 House candidates. The disclosed spending included six-figure allocations for several incumbent members, including Tom Emmer, Glenn Thompson, Pete Aguilar, and Josh Gottheimer. Fairshake had previously signaled plans to endorse additional House candidates, including a group of races targeted for up to $1 million in supportive media. All the Fairshake spending targets referenced in the filings voted for the CLARITY Act in 2025, a bill aimed at establishing crypto market structure rules.

Key takeawaysFEC filings detail $2.7 million in affiliate media buys

The FEC filings indicate that Defend American Jobs and Protect Progress reported combined media expenditures of $2.7 million. The reporting period includes costs for media placements and direct mail production intended to boost candidates for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives during the 2026 election cycle.

Specific allocations cited in the filings include more than $76,000 for House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, $73,000 for House Agriculture Committee Chair Glenn Thompson, $512,000 for California Representative Pete Aguilar, and $500,000 for New Jersey Representative Josh Gottheimer. Together, these figures underscore that the PAC's affiliates are concentrating resources on lawmakers positioned on committees that can shape legislation affecting the digital asset sector.

Support campaign expands-though not all endorsed candidates appear in the filings

The FEC disclosures followed Fairshake's earlier announcement, days before the weekend reporting, that it planned to endorse an additional 32 House candidates for 2026. The same announcement indicated a further effort to concentrate support with six candidates receiving $1 million in supportive media each.

While the FEC spending referenced in Defend American Jobs and Protect Progress did not include those specific six candidates, several incumbents tied to the endorsement list were reflected in the reported expenditures. Among them were Emmer, Aguilar, Gottheimer, and Thompson-members whose committee roles can influence the direction of financial regulation proposals that intersect with crypto policy.

CLARITY Act voting record becomes a organizing tool

Beyond individual candidate support, the filings connect to a broader strategy: tying electoral outcomes to legislative performance on crypto regulation. As noted in the reporting, all the targets of the Fairshake spending referenced here voted for the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act in 2025.

The CLARITY Act was designed to establish market structure rules for the cryptocurrency industry and would have expanded the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's authority to oversee and enforce regulatory requirements. While the bill passed the House with bipartisan support, it failed to clear a procedural hurdle in the Senate in September.

This legislative backdrop matters for voters because it frames the midterms as more than a standalone political contest. For crypto-focused constituencies, the question becomes whether members of Congress will continue supporting a market-structure framework that stalled before reaching enactment.

Organizers warn of“consequences” after failed procedural vote

After the CLARITY Act failed to move forward procedurally in the Senate, Stand With Crypto-a Coinbase -linked initiative that ranks lawmakers based on their public statements and voting records-warned that candidates who did not advance crypto legislation could face“consequences” in the midterms. The group's approach emphasizes mobilizing crypto-minded voters, including through engagement efforts seen in the 2024 election cycle.

In this context, the latest FEC disclosures can be read as the operational follow-through of that pressure campaign: once lawmakers have demonstrated positions through votes and public stances, affiliates appear prepared to translate those records into advertising and voter outreach ahead of the 2026 election.

What remains uncertain heading into November-style election pressure

With Fairshake affiliates already reporting sizable media spending and tying candidate support to prior crypto legislation votes, the next key development for observers will be whether further disclosures show additional targeted investments-and whether the promised endorsement pipeline translates into measurable changes in candidate positioning as the election approaches.

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