Inseego Brings Flexible Multi-WAN Resilience To Wireless Broadband Offerings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demonstrated on the Inseego Wavemaker FX4200 at Network X, the capability gives operators flexible connectivity and failover options at a price point suited to business and residential broadband offerings

VIENNA, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) today introduced intelligent multi-WAN control software for its portfolio of SD-WAN appliances, making resilient connectivity across multiple broadband sources simpler and more accessible for operators and their customers. The capability provides intelligent traffic handling across outdoor 5G receivers, low Earth orbit satellite terminals, fiber, other wired broadband connections, and integrated cellular WAN links.

Operators can offer failover and traffic prioritization tailored to each customer's available connections, at a price point typical of simpler, single-link solutions. This flexibility supports customers ranging from businesses with unreliable, wired service to rural homes that rely on satellite because they are beyond the reach of 5G coverage.

“Operators need the flexibility to address different customer needs while keeping their broadband offerings commercially attractive,” said Ryan Sullivan, Chief Product Officer of Inseego.“We're bringing those needs together, allowing operators to dynamically manage the connections available at each location at a price point that makes resilient broadband accessible to more businesses and homes.”

Automatic failover and recovery

The new capability enables Inseego SD-WAN appliances, such as the Wavemaker FX4200, to manage multiple WAN links according to configured priorities. The system continuously monitors WAN availability and stability. As WAN sources become unavailable or are restored, the system automatically selects the active connection based on criteria defined by the customer or operator, whether fiber, fixed wireless, satellite, or integrated cellular. Link verification helps to ensure a stable connection and minimize disruption without manual intervention.

This multi-WAN link diversity approach is designed for mission-critical environments where uptime is essential, including remote sites, transportation, industrial deployments, and enterprise edge networks. By integrating multiple heterogeneous WAN sources into a single intelligent routing framework, the solution provides organizations with greater resilience, flexibility, and operational continuity.

Cloud management through Inseego Connect

Operators and business customers can configure the solution through Inseego Connect, Inseego's cloud-based management platform. Operators can include these capabilities in their managed-service offerings or give business customers control to manage their own configurations.

Combining Inseego's indoor and outdoor portfolio

These multi-WAN capabilities build on Inseego's extensive portfolio of indoor FWA and SD-WAN products and its recently expanded outdoor 5G receiver portfolio following the acquisition of Nokia's fixed wireless access business, including FastMile.

For example, operators can pair the Wavemaker FX4200's intelligent multi-WAN capability with Inseego's FastMile outdoor receivers, which deliver sub-6 GHz or millimeter wave cellular broadband into the premises through an Ethernet connection. Together, these products provide indoor routing, outdoor cellular reception, and cloud management all from one vendor, with the flexibility to incorporate satellite or other broadband services. This combination extends the value of Inseego's expanded portfolio across both business and residential deployments.

Inseego will demonstrate the capability on the Wavemaker FX4200 at its Network X booth, showing prioritized failover and recovery across multiple WAN connections under simulated link failures.

About Inseego

Inseego is a global leader in wireless broadband, delivering fast, reliable connectivity to homes, businesses, and people on the move. With the acquisition of Nokia's FastMile fixed wireless access product, Inseego offers one of the industry's broadest cellular broadband portfolios, spanning fixed wireless gateways, mobile hotspots and routers, enterprise and industrial gateways, and cloud-based device, network, and subscriber management software. Backed by decades of wireless engineering expertise across 5G, Wi-Fi, antenna design, and cloud software, Inseego partners with mobile network operators worldwide to deliver connectivity at scale. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Inseego has offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Athens. Learn more at .

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