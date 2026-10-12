Ibnai Wallet Surges Past 60,000 New Wallets In Just 5 Days Following Launch

Now with all previous goals eclipsed, IBNAi is building upon its recent strategic partnership with Fireblocks Press to fortify long-term digital asset security, the enterprise-grade, non-custodial wallet solution-developed in collaboration with Dynamic Press -delivering seamless onboarding and institutional protection for corporate issuers, business clients, and community participants holding the native $IBNAi utility token.

“More than 60,000 new wallets in just under a week is an extraordinary initial milestone for IBNAi,” said Michael McCarthy, Founder and Managing Director of IBN.“For more than two decades, IBN has focused on building meaningful connections across the investment community. The IBNAi Wallet gives us a powerful new way to engage and recognize our clients, staff, resellers and business partners while making the $IBNAi ecosystem more accessible.”

Institutional Security with Streamlined Access

The IBNAi Wallet is designed to address common barriers to digital asset onboarding, including the complexity of seed phrase management. It employs Dynamic's 2-of-2 Multi-Party Computation (MPC-TSS) architecture, designed to reduce single-point-of-failure risks while retaining a non-custodial approach to asset ownership.



Simplified authentication. Users can access the wallet through email or passkeys, with key-related operations supported by Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs).

Efficient token transfers. The wallet supports $IBNAi transfers across supported EVM and multi-chain environments, with low-latency transaction signing.

On-chain visibility. Transaction tracking and on-chain records help provide a transparent record of wallet activity. Integrated rewards. The interface supports the ability to claim, stake and monitor reward allocations within the IBNAi ecosystem.

“Building an enterprise-grade solution requires seamless execution across technology and design,” said Wing Yu, Blockchain Project Manager and Director of IT at IBN.“Our collaboration with Fireblocks was instrumental in bringing this project to fruition. The product team's detailed interface reviews and end-to-end testing also helped us deliver a streamlined experience for corporate users.”

Availability

The IBNAi Wallet

To access the wallet, set up an account, or learn more about $IBNAi utility integration, visit

Wallet Gas Fees

IBNAi is excited to announce that IBNAi will cover all gas fees for transfers for IBNAi Wallets.

Trading Partner & Trading Fees

IBNAi has added a new trading partner: SpotEx.

IBNAi is thrilled to announce that IBNAi will cover all gas fees for additional purchases of IBNAi with SpotEx.

About SpotEx

SpotEx operates as both an institutional Electronic Communication Network (ECN) and a centralized retail cryptocurrency exchange available at SpotEx.Trade

About IBNAi

InvestorBrandNetwork AI (IBNAi) is an advanced financial communications and technology platform backed by IBN's 20+ years of capital markets experience serving over 600 public and private companies. IBNAi leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure, and targeted media distribution to connect public companies, institutional investors, and retail audiences.

Learn more at



Media Contact:

Corporate Communications:

IBN.Ai

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

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