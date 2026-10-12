Gerber Gear Moves To New State-Of-The-Art Facility In Wilsonville, Doubling Down On Oregon Manufacturing
The new 80,000 square-foot facility will house design, engineering, manufacturing, and administrative teams under one roof. With a significant investment in new manufacturing equipment, the new facility has expanded production capacity, improved workspaces, and a commitment to be zero waste by 2030.
“Oregon is where Gerber Gear was born and will remain our home for the foreseeable future”,” said Ash Williams, Global Head Brand and Product.“The new Wilsonville facility gives our team everything it needs to continue the legacy of designing and producing legendary knives and tools, while continuing to develop Oregon as the knife making center of the USA.”
Gerber was founded in 1939 when Portland's Joe Gerber took a risk and turned his advertising agency into a kitchen knife company. With his sons Pete and Ham, Joe grew the business into an internationally known knife and tool brand which helped make the PNW a hub of the knife industry in the USA. Over more than eight decades, Gerber has made knives and multi-tools that became legends, from gear carried by soldiers on the front lines to essential tools for hunters, anglers, adventurers, and tradespeople.
Today, Gerber's product line includes EDC pocketknives, fixed blade knives, multi-tools, hatchets, shovels, and camp kitchen cookware. Each product is designed to equip people to solve problems with the added confidence that all Gerber products are backed by a limited lifetime warranty.
About Gerber Gear
Founded in 1939, Gerber is a global brand that builds legendary knives, multi-tools, and problem-solving gear for wherever the pursuit may lead. For over 85 years, Gerber products have been used by military, first responders, outdoorsman, troubleshooters and more. Gerber products are at home on a hunt in the middle of nowhere, at a campsite or helping solve whatever the day throws at you. All Gerber products are backed by the Gerber Guarantee, a limited lifetime warranty. For more information, please visit or follow on social media on Instagram and Facebook.
Roseann Stover
Gerber Gear
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