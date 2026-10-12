Gerber Gear Moves To New State-Of-The-Art Facility In Wilsonville, Doubling Down On Oregon Manufacturing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Established in 1939, Gerber Gear keeps design and production local as it leaves its longtime Tigard home

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gerber Gear, a leading knife and tool brand, today announces its relocation from Tigard, OR, home since the 1960s, to a new state-of-the-art facility in Wilsonville, OR. The ribbon cutting event is scheduled for November 3rd 2026, marking the official opening of its new facility. Gerber remains committed to designing and manufacturing products in Oregon, while also working with select manufacturing partners around the world to make products overseas.The new 80,000 square-foot facility will house design, engineering, manufacturing, and administrative teams under one roof. With a significant investment in new manufacturing equipment, the new facility has expanded production capacity, improved workspaces, and a commitment to be zero waste by 2030.“Oregon is where Gerber Gear was born and will remain our home for the foreseeable future”,” said Ash Williams, Global Head Brand and Product.“The new Wilsonville facility gives our team everything it needs to continue the legacy of designing and producing legendary knives and tools, while continuing to develop Oregon as the knife making center of the USA.”Gerber was founded in 1939 when Portland's Joe Gerber took a risk and turned his advertising agency into a kitchen knife company. With his sons Pete and Ham, Joe grew the business into an internationally known knife and tool brand which helped make the PNW a hub of the knife industry in the USA. Over more than eight decades, Gerber has made knives and multi-tools that became legends, from gear carried by soldiers on the front lines to essential tools for hunters, anglers, adventurers, and tradespeople.Today, Gerber's product line includes EDC pocketknives, fixed blade knives, multi-tools, hatchets, shovels, and camp kitchen cookware. Each product is designed to equip people to solve problems with the added confidence that all Gerber products are backed by a limited lifetime warranty.About Gerber GearFounded in 1939, Gerber is a global brand that builds legendary knives, multi-tools, and problem-solving gear for wherever the pursuit may lead. For over 85 years, Gerber products have been used by military, first responders, outdoorsman, troubleshooters and more. Gerber products are at home on a hunt in the middle of nowhere, at a campsite or helping solve whatever the day throws at you. All Gerber products are backed by the Gerber Guarantee, a limited lifetime warranty. For more information, please visit or follow on social media on Instagram and Facebook.

Roseann Stover

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Gerber Gear Moves to New State-of-the-Art Facility in Wilsonville, Doubling Down on Oregon Manufacturing News Provided By Gerber Gear October 12, 2026, 20:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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