Australian Video Production Company Lift Video Production Unveils New Website Showcasing Corporate Video Capabilities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The redesigned website showcases Lift Video Production's corporate video services, client success stories and growing portfolio of work across Australia.

- Grant JamisonMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lift Video Production, a Melbourne-based video production company, has announced the launch of its redesigned website, showcasing its growing portfolio of corporate video production work and providing Australian businesses with new resources to explore video as a communication and marketing tool.Founded in 2020 by filmmaker Grant Jamison, Lift Video Production has produced hundreds of videos for Australian organisations, with projects spanning corporate brand films, customer case studies, recruitment campaigns, training and safety videos, internal communications and events.The new website brings together examples of the company's work, detailed information about its production services, client experiences and insights into how businesses are using video to address communication challenges.Making video production more accessible to Australian businesses.The redesigned website has been developed to give marketing teams, business owners and communications professionals a clearer understanding of what goes into creating an effective business video.Visitors can explore different types of video production, view completed projects and learn about the process from initial strategy and scripting through to filming, editing and delivery.The website also features dedicated pages covering corporate video production, recruitment and employer branding, customer case studies, internal communications, safety and training, and event video production.Grant Jamison, Founder and Director of Lift Video Production, said:"We've worked with some incredible Australian businesses over the years, and one thing we've learnt is that good video production is about much more than making something look great."It's about understanding what a business is trying to achieve, finding the right story and making the whole process straightforward for the people involved."We wanted our new website to better reflect the work we're doing today, the experience our team brings to each project and the different ways businesses can use video to communicate with their audiences."Video production built around business outcomes.Lift Video Production has established particular experience working with businesses in transport and logistics, healthcare, engineering, manufacturing, construction and infrastructure.These environments often present unique filming challenges, from operating machinery and active worksites to interviewing employees who have never appeared on camera.The company applies that experience to a range of corporate communication projects, helping organisations showcase their capabilities, attract employees, explain their services and communicate with internal teams.Projects featured on the website include recruitment campaigns, corporate brand films, safety education programs and large-scale internal communications.Among the results highlighted are a recruitment project associated with a 42% increase in graduate applications, a series of more than 30 videos delivered within 72 hours at an industry event, and internal video communications reaching 20,000 employees.Melbourne-based production with national reach.While its core team operates from Melbourne, Lift Video Production manages projects across Australia, using its own production crew or trusted local professionals depending on project requirements.The company handles production planning, scripting, filming and post-production, providing clients with a coordinated process from initial brief through to final delivery.The newly launched website reflects this approach, offering businesses a clearer view of the services available, examples of completed projects and what to expect when working with the Lift team.The new website is available at .About Lift Video ProductionLift Video Production is a Melbourne-based corporate video production company founded in 2020 by Grant Jamison. The company creates brand films, corporate videos, customer case studies, recruitment content, safety and training videos, internal communications and event films for Australian businesses.With particular experience across transport, healthcare, manufacturing, engineering and infrastructure, Lift combines creative storytelling with an understanding of operational environments and business communication objectives.

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Australian Video Production Company Lift Video Production Unveils New Website Showcasing Corporate Video Capabilities News Provided By Lift Video Production October 12, 2026, 21:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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