Preceptor Point Launches NP Preceptor Registry With 3,500+ Clinical Placements

Preceptor Point connects NP students with qualified clinical preceptors across all 50 states through its new NP Preceptor Registry.

NP students can now browse more than 3,500 available preceptors by specialty and state as part of the Preceptor Point matching process.

- Preceptor PointMESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Preceptor Point, a nationally recognized nurse practitioner preceptor matching service, today announced the launch of the Preceptor Point NP Preceptor Registry, giving NP students across the country immediate visibility into more than 3,500 available nurse practitioner preceptors, searchable by specialty and state.The NP Preceptor Registry represents a significant expansion of Preceptor Point's platform, which has helped thousands of NP students secure qualified clinical preceptors across all 50 states. Where students previously relied entirely on their program coordinators or word of mouth to understand what placements might be available, the new registry gives them a searchable, daily-updated window into Preceptor Point's active preceptor network. Students can now browse available preceptors before they ever submit an application.“Finding a clinical preceptor is one of the most stressful parts of an NP student's education,” Preceptor Point said.“We built this registry so students can see what is actually available in their state and specialty before they commit to anything. Transparency is something the industry has not offered. We are changing that.”What the NP Preceptor Registry OffersThe Preceptor Point NP Preceptor Registry allows students to:Browse more than 3,500 active preceptor listings updated dailyFilter by specialty, including Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP), Psychiatric Mental Health NP (PMHNP), Pediatric NP, Women's Health, Acute Care, Psychotherapy, Urgent Care, and more.Filter by state across all 50 states, with strong availability in Texas, Florida, California, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Arizona, and beyondView each preceptor's location, credentials, specialty focus, and clinical notes before requesting a full profile through a Preceptor Point coordinatorEach listing is identified by a Preceptor ID to protect preceptor privacy. Students work directly with a Preceptor Point coordinator to access full profiles and secure introductions. This model maintains quality control while giving students more visibility into the matching process than any other service currently offers.Addressing the NP Preceptor ShortageThe United States is in the midst of a well-documented nurse practitioner preceptor shortage. NP enrollment continues to grow while the pool of qualified preceptors willing to take students has not kept pace. Specialty areas such as psychiatric mental health, psychotherapy, women's health, and pediatrics are among the hardest for students to fill independently. With more than 3,500 active preceptors now listed in the registry, Preceptor Point has the capacity to assist thousands of NP students nationwide, including those seeking placements in the most in-demand and difficult-to-fill specialties.Preceptor Point's 98% placement rate reflects the company's track record of successfully placing students in even the most competitive specialties and markets nationwide.About Preceptor PointEstablished in 2020 and serving NP students for more than six years, Preceptor Point is a nationwide nurse practitioner preceptor matching service headquartered in Mesa, Arizona. The company connects NP students with qualified clinical preceptors based on specialty, location, rotation dates, and university requirements. Preceptor Point has helped thousands of NP students find clinical placements across all 50 states, supporting all major NP specialties including FNP, PMHNP, Pediatric NP, Women's Health, Adult-Gerontology, and Acute Care. The company holds an A- rating with the Better Business Bureau.For more information or to access the NP Preceptor Registry, visit .

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Preceptor Point Launches NP Preceptor Registry With 3,500+ Clinical Placements News Provided By Preceptor Point October 12, 2026, 21:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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