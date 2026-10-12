Lemaitre Will Announce Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Results On November 4, 2026
Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay at ir.lemaitre.com.
About LeMaitre
LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at lemaitre.com.
LeMaitre and the LeMaitre logo are registered trademarks of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.CONTACT: Contact: Sandra Millar LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. +1 781-425-1686...
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