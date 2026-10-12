State Of TRON Q3 2026 Report Highlights $2.21 Trillion In Stablecoin Settlement Amid Network Activity Growth

GENEVA, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), today highlighted key findings from its State of TRON Q3 2026 ecosystem report. The report examines network activity, stablecoin settlement, liquidity, tokenomics, developer activity, decentralization, and protocol governance during the third quarter of 2026.

TRON surpassed $30 trillion in cumulative transaction volume in Q3 2026, marking another milestone for a network used as infrastructure for stablecoin settlement and digital-asset transfers. At the same time, stablecoin supply and total value locked continued to expand, while the network's active-address base grew and transaction activity remained broadly steady.

Key Insights



In Q3, TRON surpassed $30 trillion in cumulative transaction volume. Stablecoin settlement reached $2.21 trillion in the Q3 reporting period, with average daily volume rising 3.9% from Q2 to $24.05 billion.

Canary Capital launched the Canary Staked TRX ETF (TRXS) on September 9, 2026. TRXS gives investors exposure to the spot price of TRX-the native utility and governance token of the TRON blockchain network-alongside passive net staking rewards reflected directly in the fund's daily net asset value. TRON DAO's team rang the Cboe Closing Bell in Chicago on September 29 to celebrate its launch.

TRON expanded its ecosystem collaborations in Q3 2026, adding institutional custody and staking, new trading venues, and digital dollar products through Anchorage Digital, Bitnomial, Backpack, Ethena, and Ducat. Payment, wallet, cross-chain, and developer integrations also broadened access and strengthened the infrastructure for payment, treasury, and DeFi applications.

Stablecoin supply and Total Value Locked continued to expand. USDT and USDD supply reached $93.88 billion, up 5.5% from Q2, while TVL including staking hit $28.21 billion and TVL excluding staking (DeFi TVL) hit $13.05 billion

The active-address base widened while transaction frequency held steady. Average rolling monthly active addresses increased 9.8% to 18 million. Network fee generation moderated. Fees totaled $701.4 million during Q3, averaging $7.62 million per day, down 4.0% from Q2. The average daily transaction fee fell from $0.668 to $0.643.

TRON's ecosystem continued to broaden in Q3, with new integrations spanning institutional services, trading, stablecoins, payments, wallets, and developer infrastructure. Anchorage Digital added TRX staking and TRC-20 custody, while Bitnomial and Backpack expanded access to TRX markets. Ethena brought USDe and sUSDe to TRON, and Ducat connected its Bitcoin-backed financial infrastructure to the network's stablecoin ecosystem.

The quarter also brought new capabilities for users and developers. MoonPay introduced gasless transactions through Trust Wallet, removing the need to hold TRX for network fees, while Bitcoin.com Wallet added native support for TRX and USDT-TRC20. MetaMask connectivity expanded across B.AI, SUN.io, JustLend DAO, and BitTorrent, while Fireblocks Flow added support for payments from TRON wallets. Eco and STON.fi expanded cross-chain stablecoin connectivity, and KiiChain linked TRON assets with its 24/7 foreign-exchange and payment infrastructure. For developers, Privy expanded wallet, transaction, and policy-management capabilities, while OpenZeppelin brought its smart contract libraries and security tooling to the network. Together, these integrations strengthened the infrastructure available for payments, treasury management, and DeFi applications on TRON.

TRON's third-quarter developments underscore continued growth in stablecoin settlement, liquidity, network activity, and ecosystem infrastructure, reflecting sustained demand for its financial infrastructure. With these trends strengthening, TRON enters Q4 with an increasingly established role in global stablecoin settlement and digital asset activity.

Read the full report from TRON here.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Today, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of October 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 408 million in total user accounts, more than 15 billion in total transactions, and over $28 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

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