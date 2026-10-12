Rocket Alumni Solutions helps school teams plan a supported transition, with content assistance, guided setup and ongoing support.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rocket Alumni Solutions helps schools modernize traditional Halls of Fame and trophy cases with a digital recognition platform built for preserving achievements, records and school history. Rocket Alumni Solutions' digital Hall of Fame software brings honoree profiles, photographs, videos and team stories into an interactive experience that schools can update and expand over time.North Wilkes High School's touchscreen Hall of Fame offers a concrete example of how a school can make recognition more visible while giving visitors a way to explore its history. For school leaders considering athletic recognition technology, planning also means addressing staff capacity, budget approvals, content migration and accessibility. Rocket combines its recognition platform with hands-on assistance for school teams.Why do schools delay digital trophy case upgrades?School teams may put off an upgrade because they expect to handle every upload themselves or believe their entire historical archive must be ready first. Those concerns can make a new display feel like another responsibility alongside athletics, events and daily administration. Rocket's assisted approach gives schools practical help from the start.Schools looking to replace school trophy cases can start with the material already available and get help adding it to a digital display. A first collection might feature Hall of Fame honorees or championship teams, with more stories added over time. Physical trophies can remain part of the tradition while Rocket brings the stories behind them into view.Who approves the transition, and how can schools fund it?A proposal can stall when the budget and approval path are unclear. Before choosing a launch date, schools should confirm whether the purchase needs principal, district purchasing or school board approval. Comparing the full hardware, software and installation proposal with the cost and space required to expand physical cases can support the decision, without assuming one approach is always cheaper. Funding options may include school technology budgets, booster groups, alumni contributions or local sponsorships, subject to school policy.Clear decision ownership also helps. An athletic director or advancement leader can coordinate the recognition goals, a principal can align the project with school priorities and IT can review connectivity and technical requirements. Naming one school point of contact gives Rocket's team a clear partner for guided setup and future questions.Accessibility belongs in the initial review. Schools should involve facilities and accessibility staff in assessing Americans with Disabilities Act requirements for the display location, mounting height, clear floor space and accessible routes. They should also review the interactive experience and alternative ways to access recognition content; a touchscreen alone does not establish ADA compliance.How does Rocket take content work off school staff's plate?Rocket's complimentary data entry team assists with adding school content, so the upload process does not fall entirely on an athletic director or administrator. A personal customer success representative provides guidance, backed by 24/7 support. Schools contribute their knowledge of the records while Rocket helps with the uploads.Rocket Alumni Solutions' school recognition software pairs that assistance with a cloud-based editor for straightforward updates. Staff can add a record, photo or new induction class as their recognition collection grows.How did North Wilkes High School make its Hall of Fame more visible?North Wilkes High School uses Rocket to give its Hall of Fame an interactive presence on campus. Its installation combines a touchscreen with school-name lettering and Viking imagery, putting recognition in a clearly identified, school-branded display. Michael Green described the effect on the school community in a published testimonial.“The board has brought renewed excitement and visibility for our Hall of Fame for our entire community,” said Michael Green of North Wilkes High School.How does Rocket Alumni Solutions make getting started easier?Rocket's team helps schools shape an initial display around the achievements they most want to celebrate. More than 70 premade templates offer a starting point, and guided setup supports a manageable first collection rather than requiring a completed archive. Touchscreen, web and mobile access give the school multiple ways to share the same recognition collection with its community.How can recognition grow over time?Unlimited storage, users and folders let schools expand from athletics into academics, alumni stories, donor recognition, the arts or school archives as more material becomes available. Rocket serves 1,500+ schools and organizations with 2,000+ touchscreen installations.How can a school take the next step?Getting started can be a conversation about the school's goals rather than a completed archive project. Rocket can explain the assistance available and help schools explore an achievable first collection.Schools can explore Rocket Alumni Solutions' digital trophy case solution and request a personalized demonstration. The demo shows how content assistance, easy updates and personal customer success support can help the school celebrate more of its history with less administrative effort.About Rocket Alumni SolutionsRocket Alumni Solutions partners with more than 1,500 schools and organizations, including the PGA Tour, New York University, Arizona State University and Virginia Tech. The company helps communities celebrate achievements, preserve their history and recognize the people who shaped them.Rocket Alumni Solutions' touchscreen software maintains an 80 Net Promoter Score, reflecting exceptional ease of use and customer satisfaction. Its interactive touchscreen software helps schools create digital Halls of Fame, donor recognition walls, record boards and campus recognition displays that celebrate community achievements and preserve institutional history.Rocket Alumni Solutions serves schools and organizations of all sizes. Every plan includes unlimited data, pre-built templates, remote content management and plug-and-play setup. Schools receive ongoing support as their recognition collections grow.

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Rocket Alumni Solutions Outlines How Schools Can Address Barriers to Digital Trophy Case Upgrades News Provided By Rocket Alumni Solutions October 12, 2026, 20:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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