Sobrius Partners With Skypoint To Transform Admissions Intake Through AI Voice Agents

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New AI Driven Front Door Experience Improves Access and Ensures Every Call Is Answered

- Nelson Smith, Sobrius CEOGALAX, VA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sobrius today announced a strategic partnership with Skypoint, deploying HIPAA compliant AI voice agents to modernize its admissions intake process and strengthen access to treatment for individuals seeking substance use disorder care. The implementation replaces Sobrius' legacy press 1 phone tree with skyVoice, an AI agent that answers, qualifies, routes and documents every inbound call in real time. The partnership reflects Sobrius' commitment to expanding access to care while reducing administrative burden on staff, ensuring callers receive timely, accurate support during moments of urgent need.A New Standard for Admissions OperationsSince going live in May 2026, skyVoice has handled more than 20,000 inbound calls, created 2,500+ qualified intake leads, and provided 24/7 coverage across Sobrius' Admissions, Medical, Business Office, and HR departments. Every call is routed to the correct destination, replacing the previous system where admissions staff often acted as receptionists for the entire organization. The AI agent conducts natural language conversations, captures full intake data, syncs qualified leads directly to Sobrius' CRM, and automatically grades call quality, eliminating the manual, call by call review process previously required.Leadership Perspective“Our partnership with Skypoint brings modern, real time technology to the front lines of treatment access. SkyVoice ensures every caller is heard, every lead is captured, and our staff can focus more time on supporting individuals in crisis. This is exactly the kind of innovation Sobrius is committed to advancing” said Nelson Smith, CEO of Sobrius.A Smarter, More Compassionate Front DoorThe AI agent is designed to be compassionate and understanding, it senses when someone is aggravated or in distress and behaves accordingly. If someone is in need of immediate mental health assistance, it will connect them directly to 988 without hesitation or the need of a human intervention. It will also behave accordingly when someone is calling on the behalf of a loved one or a client, expediting their access to a live Admissions Representative who is trained to work with professionals. At times when no representative is currently available, the system captures voicemails and instantly emails assigned staff a secure link, ensuring no message slips through the cracks.The implementation was completed following a discovery and UAT process in which Skypoint engineers tuned the agents to Sobrius' real workflows, intake questions, referral sources and business hours, delivering a seamless go live experience.Continually Expanding CapabilitiesEventually, the AI agent will recognize returning callers, referral partners and probation officers by name, routing them directly to the correct person without requiring intake questions. With skyVoice now powering all marketing and campaign tracking numbers, Sobrius has retired its legacy call tracking system. Next on the roadmap is integrating call and conversion data into reporting, followed by insurance verification (VOB), one of the highest friction steps before admission.Strengthening Sobrius' MissionThe partnership with Skypoint represents more than a technology upgrade, it signals a new era of accessibility, responsiveness and innovation for Sobrius. By modernizing the first point of contact for individuals seeking help, Sobrius is strengthening its commitment to compassionate, person centered care and ensuring no call for support goes unanswered. As the platform continues to evolve, Sobrius is well positioned to expand its reach, streamline admissions and help more Virginians begin their recovery journey with confidence and dignity.About SobriusSobrius is a Virginia based behavioral health provider offering residential, and partial hospitalization substance use disorder treatment programs. With locations in Bassett, Galax, and Lynchburg, Sobrius delivers compassionate, evidence based care in supportive, homelike settings. The Sobrius model fosters trust, connection and accountability, that empowers individuals to build sustainable, fulfilling lives in recovery. Learn more at sobrius

Tim Hogan

Sobrius

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Sobrius Partners with Skypoint to Transform Admissions Intake Through AI Voice Agents News Provided By Apexx Collective October 12, 2026, 20:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Telecommunications



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