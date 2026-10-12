Bitdeer AI Expands Malaysia Campus With New 60MW A103 Facility, Closing In On Up-To-350MW Global Capacity Target

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 8-year data center services agreement for the A103 facility at the Cyberjaya campus brings secured AI Cloud data center facility to approximately 333.5MW, designed for next-generation NVIDIA Vera Rubin deployment

SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer AI, part of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“Bitdeer AI”), an AI neocloud service provider and preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner, today announced that it has entered into an 8-year data center services agreement for A103, a 60MW AI Cloud data center facility on the same Cyberjaya, Malaysia campus as its A101 and A102 facilities.

A103 is designed for liquid-cooled, rack-scale NVIDIA systems, including the next-generation NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform, with energization expected in the first quarter of 2028. A103 is located on the existing Cyberjaya campus allowing Bitdeer AI to leverage established power, liquid cooling and networking to shorten the path to energization. Together with the A101 and A102 facilities, the Cyberjaya campus will represent approximately 71.5MW of AI Cloud data center capacity.

With the addition of the A103 facility, Bitdeer AI's secured AI Cloud data center capacity - capacity owned or under an executed data center services agreement - totals approximately 333.5MW across facilities in Malaysia, Norway and the United States, representing approximately 95% of its target of up to 350MW to be delivered by the first quarter of 2028. All megawatt figures in this release refer to critical IT load.

Demand for uncontracted capacity across Bitdeer AI's AI Cloud sites remains strong. Bitdeer AI's active pipeline for AI Cloud capacity is estimated to exceed $10 billion.

“We have secured approximately 95% of our up-to-350MW target with the addition of the A103 facility,” said Michael G. Potter, Chief Financial Officer of Bitdeer Technologies Group.“Adding 60MW alongside the A101 and A102 facilities means we benefit from the power, the cooling and the network infrastructure already in place, improving our time-to-market. A103 is also built for the Vera Rubin generation, which is the capacity customers are asking us about for 2028.”

About Bitdeer AI

Bitdeer AI, part of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), an AI neocloud service provider, delivers GPU cloud and full-stack AI solutions designed to simplify and scale intelligent computing and build AI computational infrastructure to support the AI revolution. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer AI is a preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner offering GPU Cloud, Model Studio, and AI Agent Builder services, supported by the Bitdeer Technologies Group's global data center network across the U.S., Norway, Bhutan, Canada, and Malaysia, with a target of up to 350MW of AI-ready data center capacity to be delivered by the first quarter of 2028. The company enables organizations across industries to advance impactful AI initiatives and drive meaningful goals globally. For more information, please visit

To learn more, visit or follow Bitdeer AI on X @Bitdeer_AI and LinkedIn @Bitdeer AI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“potential,”“targets,”“continue,”“become,”“develop,”“designed,”“built for,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the 60MW A103 facility secured on Bitdeer AI's existing Cyberjaya, Malaysia campus under an 8-year data center services agreement and the expected timing of its development and energization in the first quarter of 2028; the expectation that leveraging established power, liquid cooling and network infrastructure from the existing Cyberjaya campus will shorten the path to energization and improve time-to-market; the expectation that the Cyberjaya campus will represent approximately 71.5MW of AI Cloud data center capacity; the intended suitability of A103 for liquid-cooled, rack-scale NVIDIA systems, including the next-generation NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform; the estimated active pipeline for AI Cloud capacity of more than $10 billion; the strength of customer demand for uncontracted AI Cloud capacity, including customer interest in A103 capacity for 2028; the approximately 333.5MW of secured AI Cloud data center capacity and its representation of approximately 95% of the up-to-350MW target; and the up-to-350MW AI-ready data center capacity target for delivery by the first quarter of 2028, including the expectation that Bitdeer AI will secure the remaining capacity required to reach that target.

No offtake commitments have been entered into with respect to A103 capacity as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that commercial discussions relating to A103 will result in executed contracts, that any such contracts will be executed on the expected timeline or ahead of energization, or that they will be on terms comparable to those previously announced by Bitdeer Technologies Group (the“Company”). Prior contract terms, including those announced in respect of the A102 and A201 facilities, may not be indicative of future results. There can also be no assurance that Bitdeer AI will secure the remaining capacity required to reach its up-to-350MW target, or that capacity secured under its data center services agreements will be developed, delivered or energized on the expected timeline. The active pipeline figure referred to above represents management's estimate of the aggregate potential contract value of opportunities under commercial discussion. It is not backlog, revenue, an executed contract or a binding commitment, is calculated using assumptions as to capacity, term, pricing and service mix that may not be realized, and there can be no assurance that any portion of it will result in executed contracts.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which it operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability to convert commercial discussions and negotiations into executed contracts on the expected timeline, the ability to secure the remaining capacity required to meet the up-to-350MW AI-ready data center capacity target, the satisfaction of handover and other conditions under the Company's data center agreements, the performance of third-party data center developers and service providers, the receipt of required regulatory, utility and other approvals, customer demand and performance, contract terms, equipment delivery schedules, the timing, availability and specifications of next-generation NVIDIA platforms, including the Vera Rubin platform, site readiness and power availability, electricity tariffs, connected load and other utility charges, data center construction and energization schedules, financing arrangements and cost of capital, as well as the other risks and uncertainties described under“Item 3. Key Information, D. Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in the Company's subsequent filings filed with, or reports furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K, which are available at and on the Company's investor relations website

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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