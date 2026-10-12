Broken Tooth In West Hollywood? Same-Day Extraction And Implant Placement May Be An Option For Qualifying Patients

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A 427-dentist study in the Journal of Dentistry found extraction recommendations rose from under 1% to about 52% as periodontal involvement went from mild to severe. Los Angeles Advanced Dentistry in West Hollywood evaluates cracked and broken teeth, including on Saturdays, and offers same-day implant placement for qualifying patients whose teeth cannot be saved. West Hollywood, CA, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A dental implant is not the automatic solution for a broken tooth. Treatment options are determined by how much sound tooth structure remains and the condition of the pulp and surrounding tissue. A study published in August in the Journal of Dentistry found that among 427 dentists surveyed, the likelihood of recommending extraction for a cracked tooth rose from under 1% when the surrounding gum and bone were healthy to about 52% when they were severely compromised.* Los Angeles Advanced Dentistry in West Hollywood evaluates broken and failing teeth six days a week. For patients who qualify, the implant can be placed during the same appointment in which the tooth is extracted. If the dental exam determines the tooth cannot be saved, the extraction and the implant are handled by the same team in the same office. The practice has published guidance on when a broken tooth needs a dental implant and which patients qualify for same-day implant placement. "Patients usually come in with an idea of what their treatment might look like," said Dr. Isaac Kashani, DDS, owner of Los Angeles Advanced Dentistry. "We examine the tooth and tell them what it can support. If we can save the natural tooth, we start there. If not, we walk them through the replacement options, including whether we can place the implant the same day." The First Decision Is Whether the Tooth Can Still Be Restored A tooth can look severely damaged and still have enough healthy structure to restore. The dentist examines the tooth directly, often under magnification, to evaluate how much enamel and dentin remain, how far the fracture extends and whether it reaches the pulp. The exam also assesses the gum and bone around the tooth, which strongly influence whether the tooth can be saved. The practice outlines its treatments for fractured and broken teeth, including fillings, veneers and crowns. Digital X-rays and 3D cone beam CT imaging show the condition of the root and the surrounding bone. Depending on what the exam and imaging reveal, treatment may involve:

A crown

Root canal treatment

Another restorative procedure Extraction when the tooth can't be predictably restored. The condition of the tooth drives the treatment decision, not how it looks or what procedure the patient expected before the exam. If the Tooth Cannot Be Saved, the Next Decision Is How to Replace It When extraction is necessary, a dental implant is one replacement option. Before recommending one, the dentist evaluates the tooth and treatment site.

What is evaluated Why it matters Remaining healthy tooth structure Helps determine whether the tooth can still be restored Root condition and fracture extent Helps determine whether extraction is necessary Bone around the tooth Helps determine whether an implant can be supported Gum and tissue health Affects implant treatment planning and the aesthetic outcome Infection or other conditions at the site May affect timing and treatment Implant stability after extraction Helps determine whether immediate placement may be possible





When immediate placement isn't appropriate, the dentist delays the implant rather than ruling it out. "If the site isn't ready, we wait, and that's not a setback," Dr. Kashani said. "We let the area heal and place the implant a few months later. The result is the same implant. It just arrives on a different schedule."

Some Patients May Qualify for Implant Placement at the Extraction Visit

For certain patients, Los Angeles Advanced Dentistry can place a dental implant during the same appointment in which the dentist removes the failing tooth. Immediate placement combines two surgical procedures and eliminates the separate healing period that would otherwise precede the implant. It also puts the implant into the site before the surrounding bone begins to remodel.

Not every patient or extraction site qualifies. Bone condition, gum health, infection, tooth location and primary stability can all determine whether immediate placement is appropriate.

The Practice's On-Site Lab Fabricates Crowns and Restorations

Los Angeles Advanced Dentistry operates a dental laboratory at its West Hollywood location, where technicians fabricate and adjust crowns and other restorations.

Fabricated in-house, the treatment is handled on-site. That shortens the loop between the dentist and the technician when a case calls for more than one revision. Because the dentist and the technicians work in the same building, shade and contour can be assessed against the patient rather than from photographs and written instructions.

The condition of the tooth, confirmed through an exam and imaging, determines whether treatment ends with a restoration or an implant.

Source: *Gioti, Mavreta, et al. "The Management of Symptomatic Cracked Teeth: An International Questionnaire-Based Cross-Sectional Study among Dentists." Journal of Dentistry, vol. 175, Dec. 2026, article 106970.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What is same-day dental implant placement?

Answer: Same-day dental implant placement, also called immediate implant placement, means the dentist places the implant during the same appointment in which they extract the failing tooth. It skips the usual wait of several months for the socket to heal. It suits patients with enough stable bone, healthy gums and an infection-free site. The dentist attaches the permanent crown later, after the implant fuses with the jawbone. Before the extraction, the dentist uses a clinical exam to assess the site and 3D cone beam CT imaging to measure the bone available to support the implant.

Question: Does a broken tooth always need an implant?

Answer: No. Dentists can restore many broken teeth. The dentist first determines how much healthy tooth remains, how far the damage extends and whether it affects the root or surrounding structures. If the root is sound enough and structure remains, the dentist usually rebuilds the tooth with a crown, sometimes after a root canal. An implant is considered when the tooth cannot be saved and has to be removed.

Question: How do I know if I can get an implant immediately after an extraction?

Answer: The dentist evaluates the extraction site, including the available bone, gum health and whether the implant will hold securely once the tooth is removed. Dentists assess anterior and posterior teeth differently because they carry different loads and cosmetic demands. Qualifying patients can receive the implant at the extraction visit. Patients who don't qualify for immediate placement are still candidates for an implant once the area heals, usually a few months later.

Question: Can a tooth be removed and an implant placed during the same appointment?

Answer: Yes, for qualifying patients. The dentist determines whether the treatment site and surrounding bone can support immediate placement and whether the implant will be stable at the time of surgery. The permanent crown follows after the implant fuses with the jawbone, and the dentist customizes it to match the surrounding teeth.

About Los Angeles Advanced Dentistry

Los Angeles Advanced Dentistry is conveniently located at 1019 N. Fairfax Avenue in West Hollywood, CA. The practice provides comprehensive dental care in a modern, patient-focused environment. Services include general and emergency dentistry, dental implants, porcelain veneers, Invisalign, crowns, cosmetic dentistry, oral surgery, and restorative treatments. Using advanced technology, including digital X-rays and 3D cone beam CT imaging, their experienced dental team delivers personalized care designed to help patients achieve healthy, confident smiles, proudly serving West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Faifax District, and the surrounding Los Angeles communities. Learn more at laadvanceddentistry.com.

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