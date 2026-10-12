Broken Tooth In West Hollywood? Same-Day Extraction And Implant Placement May Be An Option For Qualifying Patients
|What is evaluated
|Why it matters
|Remaining healthy tooth structure
|Helps determine whether the tooth can still be restored
|Root condition and fracture extent
|Helps determine whether extraction is necessary
|Bone around the tooth
|Helps determine whether an implant can be supported
|Gum and tissue health
|Affects implant treatment planning and the aesthetic outcome
|Infection or other conditions at the site
|May affect timing and treatment
|Implant stability after extraction
|Helps determine whether immediate placement may be possible
When immediate placement isn't appropriate, the dentist delays the implant rather than ruling it out. "If the site isn't ready, we wait, and that's not a setback," Dr. Kashani said. "We let the area heal and place the implant a few months later. The result is the same implant. It just arrives on a different schedule."
Some Patients May Qualify for Implant Placement at the Extraction Visit
For certain patients, Los Angeles Advanced Dentistry can place a dental implant during the same appointment in which the dentist removes the failing tooth. Immediate placement combines two surgical procedures and eliminates the separate healing period that would otherwise precede the implant. It also puts the implant into the site before the surrounding bone begins to remodel.
Not every patient or extraction site qualifies. Bone condition, gum health, infection, tooth location and primary stability can all determine whether immediate placement is appropriate.
The Practice's On-Site Lab Fabricates Crowns and Restorations
Los Angeles Advanced Dentistry operates a dental laboratory at its West Hollywood location, where technicians fabricate and adjust crowns and other restorations.
Fabricated in-house, the treatment is handled on-site. That shortens the loop between the dentist and the technician when a case calls for more than one revision. Because the dentist and the technicians work in the same building, shade and contour can be assessed against the patient rather than from photographs and written instructions.
The condition of the tooth, confirmed through an exam and imaging, determines whether treatment ends with a restoration or an implant.
Source: *Gioti, Mavreta, et al. "The Management of Symptomatic Cracked Teeth: An International Questionnaire-Based Cross-Sectional Study among Dentists." Journal of Dentistry, vol. 175, Dec. 2026, article 106970.
Frequently Asked Questions
Question: What is same-day dental implant placement?
Answer: Same-day dental implant placement, also called immediate implant placement, means the dentist places the implant during the same appointment in which they extract the failing tooth. It skips the usual wait of several months for the socket to heal. It suits patients with enough stable bone, healthy gums and an infection-free site. The dentist attaches the permanent crown later, after the implant fuses with the jawbone. Before the extraction, the dentist uses a clinical exam to assess the site and 3D cone beam CT imaging to measure the bone available to support the implant.
Question: Does a broken tooth always need an implant?
Answer: No. Dentists can restore many broken teeth. The dentist first determines how much healthy tooth remains, how far the damage extends and whether it affects the root or surrounding structures. If the root is sound enough and structure remains, the dentist usually rebuilds the tooth with a crown, sometimes after a root canal. An implant is considered when the tooth cannot be saved and has to be removed.
Question: How do I know if I can get an implant immediately after an extraction?
Answer: The dentist evaluates the extraction site, including the available bone, gum health and whether the implant will hold securely once the tooth is removed. Dentists assess anterior and posterior teeth differently because they carry different loads and cosmetic demands. Qualifying patients can receive the implant at the extraction visit. Patients who don't qualify for immediate placement are still candidates for an implant once the area heals, usually a few months later.
Question: Can a tooth be removed and an implant placed during the same appointment?
Answer: Yes, for qualifying patients. The dentist determines whether the treatment site and surrounding bone can support immediate placement and whether the implant will be stable at the time of surgery. The permanent crown follows after the implant fuses with the jawbone, and the dentist customizes it to match the surrounding teeth.
About Los Angeles Advanced Dentistry
Los Angeles Advanced Dentistry is conveniently located at 1019 N. Fairfax Avenue in West Hollywood, CA. The practice provides comprehensive dental care in a modern, patient-focused environment. Services include general and emergency dentistry, dental implants, porcelain veneers, Invisalign, crowns, cosmetic dentistry, oral surgery, and restorative treatments. Using advanced technology, including digital X-rays and 3D cone beam CT imaging, their experienced dental team delivers personalized care designed to help patients achieve healthy, confident smiles, proudly serving West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Faifax District, and the surrounding Los Angeles communities. Learn more at laadvanceddentistry.com.CONTACT: Ujala Qazi Zen Media...
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