Biomea Fusion To Announce Phase I Results For BMF-650, Its Next-Generation Oral Small-Molecule GLP-1 Receptor Agonist

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to host conference call and webcast on October 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report results from its Phase I GLP-131 clinical study evaluating BMF-650, an investigational next-generation oral small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Biomea's management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). The live webcast will be accessible through the Investors and Media section of the Company's website at . A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing oral small molecule therapies, icovamenib and BMF-650, for diabetes and obesity. These programs target metabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world's population. Biomea's mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity and related conditions. We aim to cure.

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Contact:

Meichiel Jennifer Weiss

Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

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