Acclaim Autism Named To The 2026 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Acclaim Autism Brewerytown team Inc. 5000 celebration

Acclaim Autism West Chester Team Celebration

Ranked No. 42 Among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Philadelphia Metropolitan Area

- Jamie Turner, Founder & President of Acclaim Autism

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. has named Acclaim Autism to the 2026 Inc. 5000, its annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. The list recognizes the nation's most successful independent businesses based on revenue growth and celebrates companies driving innovation, creating jobs, and making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Acclaim Autism was recognized as:

- No. 42 in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area

- No. 43 among all private companies headquartered in Pennsylvania

- No. 204 in the Healthcare & Medical category nationwide

Since its founding, Acclaim Autism has remained focused on one mission: helping more children and families access compassionate, evidence-based autism services. Over the past three years, the organization's growth has enabled continued investment in clinical excellence, technology, operational innovation, and community partnerships that improve access to high-quality Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services across the communities it serves.

As demand for autism services has grown, Acclaim Autism has continued advancing clinical excellence, investing in technology, and improving operational processes to help families access services more efficiently while equipping teammates with better tools to deliver exceptional care.

“When I founded Acclaim Autism, the goal was never growth for growth's sake-it was to build an organization capable of helping more children and families access exceptional autism services,” said Jamie Turner, Founder & President of Acclaim Autism.“Being named to the Inc. 5000 reflects the dedication of our entire team and the trust families place in us. We are proud of how far we have come, but even more energized by the opportunity to expand access, advance clinical excellence, and create a lasting impact in every community we serve.”

The Inc. 5000 represents one of the most respected recognitions for privately held businesses in the United States. Companies are ranked based on verified three-year revenue growth and must meet rigorous eligibility requirements, including being privately held, U.S.-based, independent, and for-profit. Past Inc. 5000 honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, Chobani, and Patagonia.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and these businesses collectively added more than 627,000 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance-it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

The complete 2026 Inc. 5000 rankings, company profiles, and searchable database are available at .

About Acclaim Autism

Acclaim Autism is a leading provider of compassionate, evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for children with autism and their families. Through clinic-based, home-based, school-based, and community-based programs, Acclaim Autism helps children develop meaningful skills while supporting families every step of the way. Serving communities across Pennsylvania, Delaware, and California, Acclaim Autism is committed to expanding access to high-quality autism services through clinical excellence and innovation that expand access to high-quality ABA therapy.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

Jamie Turner

Acclaim Autism

+1 888-805-8206

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Acclaim Autism Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies News Provided By Acclaim Autism October 12, 2026, 20:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights



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