JFAB Consulting To Celebrate New Brand With Private VIP Event At Acrisure Stadium

Exclusive event will celebrate JFAB Consulting's growth and evolution under its refreshed brand

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JFAB Consulting, a leading Pittsburgh-based management consulting firm founded by JoAnn Fabrizio, will celebrate its new brand identity, continued growth and vision for the future with an exclusive private VIP event on October 13 at Acrisure Stadium's PNC Champions Club. The celebration will bring together business leaders, employees, community partners, clients and special guests to recognize the relationships that have helped shape the firm's growth and its vision for the future.Since its founding by JoAnn Fabrizio, JFAB Consulting has grown into a multidisciplinary consulting firm providing management consulting, information technology, and construction and engineering services to organizations across the public and private sectors. With experience spanning government, healthcare, finance, technology, infrastructure and construction, JFAB helps clients address complex operational and transformation challenges.JFAB's refreshed brand reflects the breadth of its expertise and continued evolution. Its updated logo, website and tagline,“Empower. Innovate. Succeed.”, reinforce the firm's commitment to helping organizations navigate complex business and technology challenges and achieve meaningful results.“I'm proud of what we've built at JFAB and grateful for the employees, clients and partners who have helped us grow,” said JoAnn Fabrizio, Founder & CEO of JFAB Consulting.“Our refreshed brand reflects who we are today, the range of expertise we bring and the work our clients trust us to deliver. This celebration is a chance to thank the people who have been part of that journey and share our excitement for what's ahead.”The evening will feature a scheduled performance by Inspectah Deck, a member of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan and 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Music will be provided by DJ Bonics, an internationally known DJ and radio personality and official DJ for Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg. Guests will also enjoy a selection of Rock'n Ball Wines, a premium Italian wine brand founded by MLB All-Star and former Pittsburgh Pirates closer Jason Grilli, along with a unique Pittsburgh Steelers stadium experience featuring exclusive locker room tours at Acrisure Stadium.As part of the celebration, JFAB Consulting is making a donation to the Catholic Community Food Bank, a local Shrines of Pittsburgh parish program providing food and supplemental aid to neighbors in need. The donation is in memory of Fabrizio's father, who passed away two years ago. Guests and others who wish to support the food bank are welcome to make a contribution as well.The event will be held October 13 from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. at the Acrisure Stadium PNC Champions Club, 100 Art Rooney Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Valet service will be provided.Media members interested in attending the private celebration are invited to contact JFAB Consulting for RSVP information.For more information about JFAB Consulting, visit .About JFAB ConsultingJFAB Consulting is a Pittsburgh-based consulting firm helping organizations solve complex challenges and achieve measurable growth and long-term success. The firm is a certified Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) in PA, NY, and OH, and a certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE) in PA and NYNJ. JFAB is also nationally certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For more information, visit .

JoAnn Fabrizio

JFAB Consulting

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JFAB Consulting to Celebrate New Brand with Private VIP Event at Acrisure Stadium News Provided By Beyond Spots & Dots October 12, 2026, 20:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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